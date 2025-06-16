There was some criticism after the NHL showed Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as they attended Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. However, reporter Jackie Redmond is sticking up for Swift.

She took to X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday, June 14, 2025. Redmond gave it a couple of days to think on it, and she was eager to stand up for the broadcast showing the “Cruel Summer” singer. She called out fans, asking them to hold other celebrities, like New York Knicks fan Timothée Chalamet, to the same standard when they are shown.

It's been 48 [hours],” Redmond's post began, “Can we [please] get over the fact that the biggest pop star in the world went to a hockey game and — gasp! — we showed her!?

“God forbid a [celebrity] draw attention to a sport [people] constantly say needs some exposure! Hope y'all had the same energy for [Timothée] Chalamet at Knicks games,” she continued.

So, it appears Redmond is in Swift's corner, and expect that to remain the case if she attends more NHL games. Jackie Redmond is an NHL reporter, and she is also signed to WWE. She is a backstage correspondent for Monday Night RAW.

Was Taylor Swift at Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final?

Swift went to Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final with her boyfriend, Kelce. It was a fun game to attend, as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 5-4 in an overtime thriller.

This was the latest public appearance by the high-profile couple. They have been laying low during the offseason, but they have been making sporadic appearances in the public eye.

While in Florida, Swift also visited a children's hospital in Hollywood. She surprised some of her biggest fans in a heartwarming move.

We will see how much Swift and Kelce step out over the next couple of months. Kelce will have to report back to the Kansas City Chiefs in late July once training camp starts.

He is heading into his 13th season in the NFL. Kelce contemplated retirement after the Chiefs lost Super Bowl 59 to the Philadelphia Eagles in embarrassing fashion.

Swift and Kelce have been dating since 2023. Their relationship became public in September of that year when Swift attended the Chiefs' Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears. They have been going steady since then, supporting each other's ventures.