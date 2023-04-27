Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Patrick Mahomes is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL today. At only being 27 years old, Mahomes already has two Super Bowl championships, Super Bowl MVPs, and NFL MVPs under his belt. With a decorated player like Mahomes, have you ever wondered how the Kansas City Chiefs star lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Patrick Mahomes’ $2 million home in Kansas City, Missouri.

Even before leading the Chiefs to a victory at Super Bowl LIV and signing a massive 10 year contract extension worth $500 million, Mahomes seemed to always feel at home in Kansas especially after purchasing a 4,343 square foot home. The purchase made the Super Bowl MVP shell out around $2 million. He currently lives in the mansion alongside his high school sweetheart and wife Brittany Matthews.

Here are some photos of Patrick Mahomes’ $2 million home in Kansas City, Missouri.

Photos courtesy of: Work + Money

Originally constructed in 1953, the home has gone through renovations since. Mahomes’ 4,343 square foot property includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Furthermore, it features a spacious living room with a fireplace, a fitness gym, a wine cellar that can store 500 bottles, an office, a chef’s kitchen, a wet bar, and a massive master bedroom. The master bedroom alone occupies 1,250 square feet. It also features a spectacular walk-in closet.

While its indoors were already designed well, Mahomes can also enjoy his property’s outdoor features. The property’s backyard contains a swimming pool, hot tub, a garden, a screened porch, and many others.

There’s no question that Mahomes can afford to live a lavish lifestyle, especially after signing a massive contract extension with the Chiefs. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mahomes has a net worth of $50 million. Aside from his lucrative NFL paychecks, Mahomes also earns from several endorsement deals. In fact, aside from his 4,343 square foot home, Mahomes also has other properties to his name including a $350,000 condo, a $400,000 vacant lot in Belton, and a $3.37 million home in Texas. Despite having several properties already to his name, Mahomes plans to invest in acquiring a bigger property that will allow his kids to have more space for a basketball court and half of a football field, as per The Sun.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Patrick Mahomes’ $2 million home in Kansas City, Missouri.