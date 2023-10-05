We know what the NFL is getting out of the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce relationship. The league is gaining massive exposure with a new demographic (Swifties) watching Kansas City Chiefs games to see their favorite pop superstar and her new boyfriend. What is Swift getting out of it though? A new report says she’s getting free promos for her upcoming concert movie and that the NFL is the entity pushing CBS, NBC, FOX, and ESPN to run them.

Swift has a concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, coming out in theaters on Friday, October 13. As Swift attends Kelce’s games ahead of that date and the NFL broadcasts show the singer and her famous friends in the luxury box incessantly, sports media insider Andrew Marchand is reporting that the league may be slyly paying her back for this free publicity bump they are getting.

“In the NFL’s undying quest for Taylor Swift’s heart, it asked its networks — NBC, ESPN, Fox and CBS — to show promos for her upcoming movie for free,” Marchand reported in the New York Post on Thursday. “ESPN and NBC acquiesced to the request and showed promos for Swift’s movie during the content portion of their pregame shows this past Sunday and Monday.”

Marchand also notes that NBC ran a normal 30-second commercial for the movie, but his sources tell him that was paid for at a cost of around $1 million.

While CBS, FOX, and the league’s Thursday Night Football partner, Amazon, have not run the Taylor Swift movie promos yet, they may be coming.

CBS has the Travis Kelce and the Chiefs vs Minnesota Vikings game this Sunday in the late window, so a promo may be coming on The NFL Today. As for Amazon, they have the Chiefs next Thursday against the Denver Broncos. The NFL likely won’t have to strong-arm them, though, to give Swift free publicity. The company already has a relationship with the musician on the Amazon Music side.