It turned out the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants didn't need another Taylor Swift sighting to set a new MNF attendance record.

The Week 4 MNF game featuring the Seahawks and Giants drew a national television audience of 16.6 million viewers. It was the highest MNF rating for a Week 4 game since 2009, per the Seahawks' PR department.

“With an audience of 16,618,000 viewers, the @Seahawks – Giants Monday Night Football game was the best MNF Week 4 game in 14 years (2009). The audience peaked at 19.7 million viewers late in the first half (6:30-6:45 p.m. PT). #GoHawks,” the tweet reads.

Those 16.6 million viewers witnessed the Seahawks annihilate the Giants, 24-3. Seattle won its third consecutive game and claimed sole possession of second in the NFC West standings with a 3-1 win-loss record.

The Seahawks provided plenty of drama on MNF against the Giants

There was plenty of drama in this game from start to finish. Things started on a sour note for the Seahawks after safety Jamal Adams suffered a concussion early in the first quarter. Adams tore his quadriceps tendon in the first game of the 2022 NFL season and hadn't taken the field in 385 days. He admitted it was a dark period in his life. Sadly, his much-anticipated comeback didn't pan out as expected.

On the bright side, rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon showed everyone why he was a top 5 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Witherspoon played the game of his life and finished with seven tackles, two sacks, and two tackles for loss. Witherspoon saved his best for last – a scintillating 97-yard pick-six off Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

The Seahawks' pass rush repeatedly abused the Giants' leaky offensive line. They sacked Jones an incredible 11 times in this game. New York's putrid showing prompted head coach Brian Daboll to toss his iPad tablet with the outcome well out of reach.

With the way the Seahawks have been playing lately, they will exceed their nine-win total from last season.