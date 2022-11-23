Published November 23, 2022

By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Buffalo Bills will once again travel to Detroit, this time to take on the Detroit Lions for a Thanksgiving day NFL matchup at Ford Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Bills-Lions prediction and pick, laid out below.

Buffalo, in the aftermath of a massive blizzard, are 7-3, first place in the AFC East. The team escaped the snow and played a home game in Detroit on Sunday, beating Cleveland to snap a two-game losing streak. Josh Allen seems to have avoided anything serious with his elbow.

Detroit is riding high after winning their third straight to bring their record to 4-6. The latest win was a road victory over the New York Giants, who may be a postseason team. The remaining schedule could allow Detroit to sneak their way to a winning record. What a story for Dan Campbell and company.

Here are the Bills-Lions NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Thanksgiving Odds: Bills-Lions Odds

Buffalo Bills: -9.5 (-118)

Detroit Lions: +9.5 (-104)

Over: 54.5 (-104)

Under: 54.5 (-118)

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread

Josh Allen seems to have avoided any serious injury after a concerning elbow injury against the Jets. Allen has not missed any time in the subsequent weeks and has completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 2,930 yards with 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Allen also leads the team with 483 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Devin Singletary is second with 480 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Buffalo has rushed for 1,340 yards and nine touchdowns as a team.

Stefon Diggs continues to be one of the worst matchups for opponents, leading the team with 76 catches for 1,033 yards and eight touchdowns. Gabriel Davis is second with five touchdown catches. Tight end Dawson Knox has hauled in 31 catches, scoring two touchdowns. Buffalo has averaged 28.1 points per game, which ranks second in the league. Even with a good performance against the Giants, Detroit’s defense is one of the league’s weakest.

Buffalo’s defense has been great, ranking fifth in the league by allowing 17.4 points per game. Von Miller has terrorized opposing quarterbacks, registering eight sacks to lead the team. Buffalo has totaled 28 sacks as a team, but Detroit has only allowed 15.

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread

Jared Goff is doing much more than keeping the spot warm for whoever is the next quarterback for Detroit. Goff has completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 2,442 yards with 15 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. Running back Jamaal Williams leads the team with 668 rushing yards and 12 (!!!) touchdowns. D’Andre Swift is second with 273 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Detroit has totaled 1,328 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns as a team.

Amon-Ra St. Brown leads the team with 594 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Swift and Josh Reynolds each have caught two touchdown passes. Detroit has averaged 25.0 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league.

Detroit’s defense enters this one on a hot streak, yet still, rank last in the league with 28.2 points allowed per game. Rookie Aidan Hutchinson leads the team with five and a half sacks, while Detroit has totaled 17 as a team. Buffalo has surrendered 20 to opponents. Detroit has intercepted eight passes as a team, including two last week.

Final Bills-Lions Prediction & Pick

Buffalo is clearly the better team, and Allen can exploit a weak defense. Expect a ton of points to entertain us in this one.

Final Bills-Lions Prediction & Pick: Buffalo -9.5 (-118), over 54.5 (-104)