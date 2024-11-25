NFL injuries are never good, but especially in the latter half of the regular season. Week 12 is a terrible time to suffer major injuries as teams gear up to compete for playoff spots around the league. It is especially an issue for players who suffer an injury that normally last for six-to-eight weeks, as their absence may cause their team to miss the postseason. This NFL Sunday's injury list is headlined by bruising running backs David Montgomery and Brian Robinson Jr. and a devastating injury for Raiders QB Gardner Minshew.

Below we will explore some of the most important injuries that occurred on Sunday during the Week 12 slate of NFL games.

Washington Commanders RBs Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler

The Commanders took a beating to their running back room in Week 12.

Let's start with Brian Robinson Jr, who suffered an ankle injury against the Cowboys. He initially suffered the injury during the first quarter and was able to come back into the game. Unfortunately, he reaggravated it during the second half and did not return for the rest of the game.

To make matters worse, his backup Austin Ekeler was also injured during the game. Ekeler suffered a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit during one of the final plays of the game. Head coach Dan Quinn later confirmed that Ekeler suffered a concussion on the play. Ekeler was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation according to The Washington Post.

Running back depth is becoming an issue for Washington. If neither Robinson Jr. nor Ekeler are active next week, Jeremy McNichols will be the next man up.

Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery

David Montgomery is usually the one inflicting injuries, not suffering them. Montgomery exited Detroit's Week 12 game against Indianapolis in the third quarter with a shoulder injury and did not return.

Montgomery did say in the locker room after the game that he should be good to go for Thursday's Thanksgiving game against the Bears, per the Detroit Free Press.

We should also mention that Lions left tackle Taylor Decker briefly left the game with an ankle/knee injury. However, he eventually returned and finished the game.

Las Vegas Raiders QB Gardner Minshew

The NFL can be brutal sometimes. That's how it's felt for the Las Vegas Raiders the entire season.

The latest setback for the Raiders is a season-ending shoulder injury for QB Gardner Minshew. He went down hard on his left shoulder on a sack late in the fourth quarter against the Broncos. Minshew specifically suffered a broken collar bone.

Next up for the Raiders is either Aidan O'Connell or Desmond Ridder.

Carolina Panthers TE Ja'Tavion Sanders

Panthers tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders suffered a neck injury on Sunday after landing awkwardly on his head. Head coach Dave Canales confirmed that Sanders was released from a local hospital after leaving the game on a stretcher.

Canales made sure to note that Sanders is still being evaluated despite being released from the hospital. His availability moving forward is unknown.

This is a tough blow for Sanders, as he was leading the team with three receptions for 49 yards at the time of the injury.

Green Bay Packers WR Romeo Doubs

Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs suffered a concussion against the 49ers on Sunday. Doubs left the game and was later ruled out.

It remains to be seen if Doubs will be active in Week 13. If he does miss the game, Green Bay has plenty of depth with Dontayvion Wicks, Bo Melton, and Malik Heath as backup options.

Indianapolis Colts WRs Josh Downs and Ashton Dulin

Colts receiver Josh Downs left Sunday's game against the Lions with a shoulder injury. Downs went down hard on his right side while being tackled and was immediately in a great deal of pain.

The Colts also lost Ashton Dulin to an ankle injury during the second half. This is another blow to a shallow depth chart in Indianapolis.

Eagles DE Brandon Graham

It is always hard to see a veteran NFL player suffer a season-ending injury, especially when it could put the rest of their NFL career in doubt.

Brandon Graham suffered a triceps injury against the Rams on Sunday, which will cause Graham to miss the rest of the 2024 season.

Graham is 36 years old, so it is not guaranteed that he will return to the NFL next season.

Buccaneers S Jordan Whitehead

Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead is feared to have suffered a torn pectoral muscle against the Giants on Sunday. Whitehead will receive an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis.

If Whitehead does have a torn pec, he will miss the rest of the 2024 NFL season.

Other notable injuries

Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (knee), Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (foot), Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (shoulder), San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green, New York Giants pass rusher Azeez Ojulari (toe)