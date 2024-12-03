We've got the NFL Week 14 Results according to Madden 25 to see who the game thinks will win this weekend. Last week, Madden 25 went 15-1, with an overall record of 128-67 since Week 1. Can Madden 25 continue to accurately predict the outcome of each match? Let's find out as we take a look at the NFL Week 14 Results According to Madden 25.

NFL Week 14 Results According to Madden 25

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions – NFL Week 14 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL GB 7 3 10 6 26 DET 7 7 7 7 28

The Lions sweep the Packers for the second time in the last two years.

Both teams traded touchdowns in the first quarter. First, Josh Jacobs took off with a 34 yard touchdown drive. But then the Lions' backfield, specifically, David Montgomery, ran for a big touchdown of his own (20 yards). The Lions were the next to score again, as Jared Goff threw it to Sam LaPorta three yards into the end zone. Green Bay tacked on a field goal before the half expired, making it 14-10.

In the second half, the Packers took over, scoring 10 unanswered points to make it 20-14. Thank Jayden Reed, who made a big, 53 yard play on 3rd down. Jacobs scored again, this time running it in for 1 yard. But before the fourth quarter ended, the Lions scored again (a nine yard TD pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown).

The Lions scored again in the fourth quarter, now making it 28-20. Jahmyr Gibbs ran it into the end zone for 12 yards. Green Bay scored one last time, 5 yard TD pass to Tyler Kraft. However, Josh Jacobs couldn't get into the end zone on the two-point conversion.

Despite having eight minutes left, Green Bay was never able to score again, let alone reach the Lions' 40 yard line.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans – NFL Week 14 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL JAX 3 0 7 0 10 TEN 3 7 3 6 19

The Tennessee Titans win the first of their two contests against the Jacksonville Jaguars, thanks to a strong defensive performance. Mac Jones' three interceptions delivered the Jaguars their 11th loss of the season.

Will Levis didn't play much better, throwing two interceptions in the loss. HB Tony Pollard scored the team's only touchdown in the 2nd quarter on a five yard run. In the second half, Tennessee's offense mostly relied on turnovers and field goals to extend their lead. But that didn't matter as they did enough to escape with a victory.

Halfway through the fourth quarter, the Titans had a 19-10 lead, and the rest was history.

New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins – NFL Week 14 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NYJ 0 7 7 0 14 MIA 7 10 0 7 24

The Dolphins won't be able to win the AFC East, but they're still trying to keep their season alive with a win over the Jets. Strong performances from Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and De'Von Achane helped Miami come through with the win.

The Dolphins got off to a good, 14-0 start. Tua had thrown a touchdown to Hill in the first quarter, and Achane plowed his way in for another in the second. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets' offense finally responded in the two-minute warning. He completed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams kept the Jets from going scoreless in the first half.

In the third quarter, New York scored once again after Rodgers connected with Tyler Conklin on a eight yard touchdown pass. Only up 17-14, Miami needed a big play. They got one when Jaylen Waddle earned a 46 yard reception on a crucial 3rd & 8. This extended the Dolphins drive, which in turn extended their lead, because Achane scored his second rushing touchdown just a few plays later.

With the win, the Dolphins have gone 4-1 in their last five contests. New York Meanwhile, has gone 1-8 since starting the season 2-1.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings – NFL Week 14 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL ATL 6 7 3 0 16 MIN 0 7 7 7 21

Kirk Cousins chokes again as the Atlanta Falcons lose in heartbreak fashion to the Minnesota Vikings. Sloppy red-zone play and ugly turnovers from Atlanta helped the Vikings earn their 11th win of the year.

At first, things looked fine for the Falcons. While they had to settle for two field goals, they were outgaining the Vikings in every offensive category. In the second quarter, their defense continued to play well. They even forced Darnold to throw an interception, which led to the Falcon's first touchdown of the day. Leading 13-7 at the half, the Falcons seemed to have things under control.

But Justin Jefferson decided to wake up in the second half. He ended up catching 10 catches for 141 yards on the day, with two touchdowns in the second half. Down 16-14 in the fourth quarter, Darnold threw a 35 yard touchdown pass to Jefferson to take the team's first lead of the day.

Down 16-21 but with plenty of time left, the Falcons managed to drive to Minnesota's 22 yard line. However, Cousins threw an interception to Camryn Bynum, who returned it to the MIN 35. After a few solid runs from Aaron Jones, Darnold kneeled it twice to win the game.

New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants – NFL Week 14 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NO 7 0 0 10 17 NYG 0 6 3 0 9

The Saints' season isn't over yet, and they try to keep it alive with a win over the New York Giants. Despite letting New York take over briefly, the Saints found a way to earn their fifth win this year.

New Orleans' first drive was perhaps their best. Alvin Kamara capped off an eight play, 70 yard drive, with a 14 yard touchdown run. But after that, the Saints never found the end zone again until the fourth quarter. In the meantime, Drew Lock and the Giants' offense scored three unanswered field goals. By the end of the third, they had a 9-7 lead.

But the Saints reclaimed their lead with a field goal drive to make it 10-9. Later in the quarter, Tyron Tracy Jr. fumbled the ball, and the Saints recovered at the Giants' 39. Derek Carr eventually connected with Juwan Johnson on a nine yard touchdown pass to extend their lead.

With the win, the Saints rise up to 5-8 in an effort to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Carolina Panthers vs. Philadelphia Eagles – NFL Week 14 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CAR 0 3 3 7 13 PHI 14 3 10 3 30

The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Carolina Panthers 30-13. Simply put, Carolina's defense had no answer for A.J. Brown, Devonta Smith, and Saquon Barkley.

On Philly's first drive, Hurts threw a 27 yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown. This came just two plays after Barkly broke off for a 30 yard run. After a quick three & out from Carolina, Smith scored a touchdown on a 29 yard reception.

The Eagles' offense slowed down in the second quarter, only putting up a field goal. However, their defense still took care of business. Jalen Carter and Josh Sweat both earned a sack, with Carter having two tackles for a loss.

In the second half, the Eagles' offense woke back up. Barkley broke off for an 18 yard touchdown run to extend the led to 24-3. After Zack Baun recovered a fumble from Chuba Hubbard, the Eagles tacked on another FG, making it 27-3.

Eventually, the Panthers found themselves down 30-6 with just 3:58 remaining. In garbage time, Bryce Young threw a five yard touchdown pass to Xavier Legette, but it was too little, too late. Despite playing better in recent weeks, Carolina suffers a pretty bad loss against one of the league's best teams.

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers – NFL Week 14 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CLE 0 7 0 14 21 PIT 3 7 7 7 24

The Steelers get their revenge against the Browns, but it was a real nail-biter.

Down 3-0 in the second quarter, the Browns scored the first touchdown of the day. A three yard touchdown run from Nick Chubb put Cleveland up 7-3. But before the half expired, Russell Wilson threw a 13 yard touchdown pass to George Pickens (who thankfully can't taunt in Madden). In the second half, Jaylen Warren extended the Steelers lead with another touchdown to make it 17-7.

The fourth quarter, saw both teams score back and forth for three straight drives. First, Jerry Jeudy set things off after scoring a touchdown on a 19 yard reception from Winston. Nine plays later, Najee Harris pounded it in for a yard to help the Steelers go up 24-14. But with 6:59, anything was still possible.

Winston scored another touchdown, this time a 16 yard pass to Elijah Moore. Only down 3 points with 3:09 left, the Browns needed a stop. Instead, Harris earned a three yard gain on third & 2 to help the Steelers run the clock down and win the game.

With the win, the Steelers earn their 10th win of the year, while the Browns are officially eliminated from the postseason.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – NFL Week 14 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL LV 0 7 0 0 7 TB 10 7 3 6 26

The Buccaneers' defense took Aidan O'Connell to school as Tampa Bay beat Las Vegas 26-7. With five sacks, four tackles for a loss, and two turnovers, the Bucs did more than what was required of them to win this one.

Baker Mayfield played well in the first half, throwing two touchdown passes. The first went to Cade Otton on the team's second drive. The second went to Trey Palmer, who scored on an eight yard reception.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas' only scoring drive came within the two-minute warning of the first half. Aidan O'Connel only completed 11 passes on 30 attempts today. Six of those completions went to Brock Bowers, who earned 89 yards in the loss. His twelve yard reception took the Raiders to the 1 yard line, where Zamir White punched it in for one yard.

Up 17-7 in the second half, Tampa's offense didn't do anything spectacular. However, their three field goal drives extended their lead comfortably en route to victory. With the win, the Buccaneers win three straight as they reclaim their lead in the NFC South.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals – NFL Week 14 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL SEA 3 10 0 7 20 ARI 7 3 0 7 17

The Seahawks sweep the Cardinals this year after defeating them in Week 14, 20-17.

Arizona took the first lead after Kyler Murray ran into the end zone for seven yards. But after that, Arizona's offense failed to score again for a bit. In this time, the Seahawks scored 13 unanswered points, including a 2 yard TD run from Kenneth Walker III. But before the first half ended, the Cardinals scored a field goal.

The second half saw both defenses buckle down, allowing no scores in the third quarter. The Seahawks came close to scoring, but Geno Smith threw an interception to Budda Baker at the AZ 3.

About halfway through the fourth quarter, Seattle put the game away with their second touchdown of the day. Jaxon-Smith Njigba caught a 24 yard TD pass to put his team up 20-10. The Cardinals did score again (a three yard pass to James Conner), but they missed their onside kick attempt, leading to a Seattle victory.

Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams – NFL Week 14 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL BUF 7 7 7 6 27 LAR 0 3 3 7 13

The Buffalo Bills are staying closely behind the Chiefs in the conference standings after beating the Rams, 27-13. Buffalo's defense limited L.A.'s offense in the first half, as Josh Allen and the Bills offense played consistently well throughout the contest.

The Bills started this game with a 14 point lead. Allen tossed two touchdown passes to Khalil Shakir. The latter ended up earning 101 yards on seven receptions on the day. Meanwhile, Matthew Stafford actually left the contest early due to an injury. Jimmy Garoppolo took over, and that went as expected. He threw 1 one touchdown to two interceptions in the loss.

In the second half, the Bills tacked on another touchdown, along with two field goals as they mostly drained the clock. Overall, Buffalo managed to possess the ball for 39 total minutes. The Rams' only touchdown came in garbage time, a 13 yard TD pass to Cooper Kupp.

With the win, the Bills advance to 11-2 while L.A. drops to 6-7.

Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers – NFL Week 14 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CHI 3 10 7 3 23 SF 7 0 7 10 24

The Bears lose another game in heartbraking fashion as the 49ers somehow keep their playoff hopes alive. Despite missing their top two HBs, San Francisco came back in the end to defeat the Bears.

The Bears got on the board early with a field goal drive. But right after that, San Francisco went on to score a touchdown on a nine-play drive. Jauan Jennings caught a 10 yard touchdown pass from Brock Purdy to take the lead.

However, Chicago climbed right back on top with 10 unanswered points in the second quarter. A 46 yard touchdown pass to D.J. Moore helped Chicago take a 10-7 lead, before tacking on another FG before the half expired. In the second half, the Bears scored again, this time, a four yard TD run from D'Andre Swift. With a 20-7 lead, it seemed the Bears were set to win.

Right before the third quarter ended, the 49ers scored again. Purdy handed it to Kyle Juszczyk, who pounded it in three yards for the score. But the team was still down 20-14. And to make things worse, Chicago scored another field goal on their next drive, wasting three minutes in the process.

Down 23-14, it took the 49ers five minutes to drive down and only score a field goal. At this point, they had seven minutes to get the ball back, score a touchdown, and convert the extra point. Luckily for them, they did just that. After a long drive that saw two fourth down conversions, Purdy connected with Deebo Samuel for seven yards, scoring the eventual game-winning touchdown. However, Chicago still had a little over three minutes to win.

Caleb Williams drove his offense down to the SF 43. But on 4th & 2, He threw an incomplete pass to Rome Odunze, giving the 49ers the ball back. Isaac Guerendo, who earned 60 yards on 19 carries on the day, earned a big-time first down to help San Francisco win it.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs – NFL Week 14 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL LAC 7 3 0 8 18 KC 0 14 0 7 21

The Chiefs sweep the Chargers in 2024 after defeating them in Week 14, 21-18. The Chiefs overcame a 10-0 deficit once again against the Chargers. At first, L.A. scored late in the first quarter, thanks to a 14 yard TD run from J.K. Dobbins. Then, they tacked on a FG with eight minutes left in the second.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs finally scored some points afterwards. Firstly, Mahomes completed a 15 yard TD pass to Travis Kelce. After Herbert threw an interception to Justin Reid, the Chiefs scored again. This time, Isaiah Pacheco ran in up the middle for eight yards.

No teams scored in the third quarter, but Kansas City scored again in the fourth to make it 21-10. Kelce caught yet another touchdown from Mahomes, this time for 21 yards. The Chargers failed to score until the two-minute warning. Quentin Johnson caught an 18 yard touchdown pass, as well as the two-point conversion. However, a missed onside kick attempt saw KC rise up to 12-1. L.A. meanwhile, drops to 8-5.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Dallas Cowboys – NFL Week 14 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CIN 14 7 10 3 34 DAL 7 0 7 14 28

Although it's possible both teams don't make the playoffs, it was still an entertaining game. And despite an ugly performance from the Bengals defense, the team found a way to win.

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase continued to play at an All-Pro level. The latter earned 161 yards and two touchdowns on seven catches, while Burrow completed 27 of 34 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns. However, the offense slowed down a bit in the second half, allowing the Cowboys to crawl back up. Up 31-14 in the fourth quarter, the Bengals allowed two unanswered touchdowns.

The first came from a 36 yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb. After a fast three & out, the Cowboys scored again. Rico Dowdle punched it in for 1 yard, making it 31-28 with just 2:27 left.

The Cowboys missed their Onside Kick attempt, but forced Cincinnati to take a field goal. However, Dallas had to waste two timeouts in the process. With 1:49 and one timeout, the offense failed to drive down the field and score one last touchdown to win. With the win, the Bengals advance to 5-8, while the Cowboys drop to 5-8.

Overall, that includes the NFL Week 14 Results according to Madden 25. We look forward to seeing the real matchups this week.

