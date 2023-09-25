The Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) did not get the homecoming they wanted Sunday night, falling 23-18 to a tenacious Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) squad. Usually after a stinging loss in front of the home crowd, it is best to just move forward. That might be difficult to do after the latest injury update, however.

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was evaluated for a concussion, per NFL.com, and thus did not speak to the media after the game. Fans will eagerly await to hear the diagnosis. Veteran Brian Hoyer is the backup with rookie Aidan O'Connell right behind him on the depth chart.

Garoppolo has weathered plenty of injury problems throughout his 10-year career. The start of his Las Vegas tenure was muddled in uncertainty, as offseason foot surgery resulted in him signing a waiver instead of undergoing a physical. He had no setbacks in training camp, but potentially entering concussion protocol in Week 4 is somewhat concerning.

Although the 31-year-old did plenty of positive things in Sunday's showdown with the Steelers (324 passing yards and two touchdowns), he threw three interceptions that proved too costly in the end.

The Raiders made a significant investment in Garoppolo when they signed him to a three-year, $67.5 million contract back in March. Such a deal might afford him a bit more time, but the pressure is undoubtedly high for head coach Josh McDaniels and the front office.

Vegas must quickly adjust before the season starts to slip away. An AFC West tilt with the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday is a crucial opportunity for this team to get back on track, but its prospects will be incredibly bleak if Jimmy Garoppolo is not cleared to play.