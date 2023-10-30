Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season has brought us some exciting on-field action. We saw Will Levis throw a spectacular pass for his first-ever touchdown and saw Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings smoothly defeat the rival Green Bay Packers. However, this week's regular-season games have also introduced a new set of NFL injury concerns.

Here we will look at the NFL Week 8 injury roundup, which includes Kirk Cousins, Matthew Stafford, and Kenny Pickett.

Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins is known for his durability throughout his lengthy career. However, he sustained what seemed to be a non-contact Achilles injury during the fourth quarter of the Vikings' convincing win against Green Bay. He was spotted limping on the sidelines, and after receiving immediate medical attention, he was swiftly declared out of the game. Now, he's an NFL injury casualty. He was then transported to the locker room and replaced by fifth-round rookie backup Jaren Hall. Cousins has been ruled out for the season, and the Vikings are looking at all possible replacement options. These include trading for Ryan Tannehill, Jacoby Brissett, or Andy Dalton. They can also explore the free agency market.

Matthew Stafford

Struggling to keep the Los Angeles Rams competitive against the Dallas Cowboys, Stafford began favoring his right thumb in the second quarter. He eventually left the game in the second half, making way for veteran backup Brett Rypien. Recall that Rypien had previously spent four seasons as a Broncos reserve.

Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett absorbed a heavy hit from a Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman just before halftime. He was subsequently ruled out with a rib injury. Pickett, who had previously battled a knee injury earlier this year, was replaced by veteran QB and former Bears starter Mitchell Trubisky. Following the game, Mike Tomlin did not provide an update on Pickett's condition, but he's on the NFL injury list now. The Steelers will face the Titans on Thursday night.

Tyrod Taylor started his third game in place of the regular QB1, Daniel Jones, who was still dealing with a neck injury. Taylor then left the game in the second quarter due to a rib issue after a hard hit. He was later ruled out and replaced by undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito. The Giants announced that Taylor would remain in the hospital overnight for observation.

Drake London

Atlanta substituted QB Desmond Ridder with backup Taylor Heinicke against the Titans. Additionally, the Atlanta Falcons saw Drake London exit the game with a groin injury. This left the NFC South contender understaffed on a significant day for Titans rookie QB Will Levis.

This flip was wild. Drake London was ruled down at the one. 📺: #ATLvsTB on FOX

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/iTs8HMaXlh pic.twitter.com/KFCfkArbZg — NFL (@NFL) October 22, 2023

DeVante Parker

The Patriots lost seasoned wide receiver DeVante Parker to a forceful blow to the head from Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott. Parker was promptly ruled out for the remainder of the game after making a single catch for 14 yards. That's how he landed on our NFL injury list.

Kendrick Bourne

Veteran receiver Kendrick Bourne secured three passes for 36 yards and a touchdown before departing the Patriots' divisional matchup with the Dolphins due to a knee injury. He was swiftly declared out after his exit.

Darren Waller

Former Raiders star Darren Waller had been questionable for the weekend due to a hamstring issue. He seemed to worsen the injury early in the game against the Jets. New York quickly ruled him out for the remainder of Week 8. Waller has struggled with hamstring problems for several years.

Connor McGovern

Seasoned center Connor McGovern suffered a knee injury early in the Jets' game against the Giants. Sadly, he wasn't the last offensive lineman to leave the field.

Wes Schweitzer

Forced to switch from center to guard following McGovern's injury, Wes Schweitzer also left the game shortly thereafter with a calf injury. This led to practice-squad player Xavier Newman taking over as Zach Wilson's emergency center against the Giants.

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Pittsburgh Steelers standout safety Minkah Fitzpatrick sustained a hamstring injury early in the game against the Jaguars, pulling up while covering wide receiver Christian Kirk. He was initially listed as doubtful to return but was eventually ruled out. Damontae Kazee took his place in the lineup.

Looking Ahead

In the wake of these injuries, Week 8 in the NFL has left fans and teams with concerns about the health and availability of some key players. From seasoned veterans like Kirk Cousins and Matthew Stafford to rising stars like Kenny Pickett and established talents such as Minkah Fitzpatrick, the impact of these injuries will undoubtedly ripple through the league. As teams regroup and medical staff work to assess and treat these players, the NFL community will be closely watching for updates on the road to recovery. These developments serve as a reminder of the physical demands and uncertainties that come with professional football, underscoring the resilience and adaptability of both players and teams in the face of adversity.