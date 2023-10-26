The Minnesota Vikings defeated the San Francisco 49ers in their Week 7 matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Minnesota ended the home win with 378 receiving yards and 74 rushing yards. Receiver Jordan Addison led the Vikings with 123 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns on seven receptions. Tight end T.J. Hockinson added 86 receiving yards and 11 receptions. Running backs Alexander Mattison and Cam Akers combined for 70 rushing yards in the Week 7 victory. Safety Camryn Bynum picked off two passes while adding nine tackles, seven solo tackles and two pass deflections.

“Jordan's been everything that I hoped for from the moment I put on the time from his time in college, but he's been more than that,” Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said, via NFL.com Digital Content Producer Coral Smith. “He's been really taking on a role within our team, within our offense, he's earned an incredible amount of trust from Kirk and the rest of our guys, Jordan was fantastic tonight, and this is for sure a performance he can build on for the future.”

The Vikings will face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 8. The Packers fell to the Denver Broncos in a 19-17 loss in Week 7. Quarterback Jordan Love threw for 180 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Running back AJ Dillon, wide receiver Romeo Doubs and tight end Luke Musgrave combined for 94 receiving yards in the Week 7 loss.

What are some bold predictions for the Vikings when they face the Packers on Sunday?

Kirk Cousins will throw for at least 270 yards, two passing touchdowns

Cousins ended the win over the 49ers with 378 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and one interception. He completed 35 of his 45 pass attempts.

“Kirk Cousins was fantastic tonight in critical moments time after time, progressing, seeing the whole field, and absolutely dialed in in every phase of our game plan,” O'Connell said, via Vikings.com Senior Editor Craig Peters.

The four-time Pro Bowler has recorded a total of just under 2,060 passing yards this season, according to NFL.com. He took spots over Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff for second place in the NFL. Cousins has thrown for 300 or more yards on four occasions this season.

The Packers have allowed just under 1,170 passing yards this season, putting them ahead of the Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals for third place in the league, according to NFL.com. Denver quarterback Russell Wilson ended the Broncos' win over Green Bay with 194 passing yards and one passing touchdown.

Danielle Hunter will record at least one sack, tackle for loss

Hunter recorded two tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits during Minnesota's win over San Francisco. The three-time Pro Bowler leads the Vikings roster with nine sacks and 12 tackles for loss this season. He has recorded at least one sack and tackle for loss on six occasions this season, including a 34-28 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles that saw him earn three sacks and three tackles for loss.

The Packers have allowed a total of 10 sacks this season, putting them on pace with the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.

The Vikings will win over the Packers by a one-touchdown margin

The Vikings must continue to build up the momentum they have gained from two wins in Weeks 6 and 7. Minnesota will have the chance to push its record up to an even 4-4 after starting off its season at 1-4. The Vikings must get Addison involved early on and build up a consistent rhythm in the running game to take a potential win over the Packers before they face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9.

“Quickly turning the page to our second opportunity, division game in the NFC North, our second road opportunity,” O'Connell said, via a Wednesday video from the Vikings. “Those are very, very critical in determining the story of the NFC North for this year. It's going to be a heck of a challenge. Matt runs a great program. I've known him for a long time. I think the world of him as a coach and what he's been able to accomplish there.

“It's going to be a real test for our team. You have to play this team with a complimentary style. You have to play clean, good football. Ultimately, we feel like we had a good performance the other night. There's still some things that we've got to continue to correct and emphasize. Things we did well, things we need to improve, all of that needs to be of our mindset, of our preparation.”