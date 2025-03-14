The Los Angeles Chargers have been active in free agency, landing Mike Williams and improving their offensive line by re-signing Bradley Bozeman. But here are two players the Chargers must avoid signing during 2025 NFL free agency.

It turned out to be a successful run during Jim Harbaugh’s first year with the Chargers. The team posted a record of 11-6 and reached the playoffs before getting whacked by the Texans.

The Chargers solidified their running back position during free agency, but still need help on the offensive line and at the tight end position.

Chargers should avoid signing WR Stefon Diggs

This may seem like an odd thing to say for a team that desperately needs a running mate for Ladd McConkey. Plus, Diggs had the resume to provide exactly what the Chargers need alongside the emerging star.

However, the 2025 version of Diggs won’t be the guy NFL teams are used to seeing, according to espn.com.

“An ACL injury limited Diggs to eight games last season,” Matt Bowen wrote. “His play speed is also starting to slip. But Diggs is a quality route runner who, once heathy and cleared to play next season, can create separation and produce after the catch. Diggs had 47 receptions for 496 yards last season, and he has 70 touchdowns in his 10 years in the NFL”

The most notable part of that assessment is the ACL injury combined with Diggs’ age. He’s 31 years old, which puts him of the “prime” range for NFL wide receivers. Also, Diggs suffered the injury late enough in the season that there will be questions when he can return to his normal level of play, if ever.

One thing that helps Diggs’ cause is support from his Texans teammates. They still think he has the ability to make plays, according to C.J. Stroud’s comments to a team transcript via nfl.com.

“Man, y'all know me, that's my boy, I would love to have Stef back,” Stroud said. “And man, I think we were just getting started. Like you see he was having so much fun and me and him were starting to build a rapport.”

Leadership is a strong point for Diggs

“Like Stef came in with, ‘I just want to win. I don't care how it looks, I don't care how many catches I get,'” Stroud said. “He really like meant that too, and you could see in how much joy he had being around the guys, so I would say yeah. Some of those times we're not necessarily trying to cater to one person or cater to three people or five. The Texans want to win.”

While this would fit well with Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh and his approach, the Chargers can’t afford to sign a guy who may only produce for half a season. The Chargers need to get a durable receiver in free agency. Or they should go into the NFL Draft and find another jewel like they found in McConkey last season.

G Mekhi Becton isn’t right fit for Chargers

The Chargers could used a little help on the interior for Bozeman, and Becton could certainly provide it. But the price point will be an obstacle for the Chargers. Becton is expected to comman a three-year deal at $10 million per season.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni talked about the toughness Becton has displayed, according to nbcsports.com.

“There’s been games when he’s been exhausted, his body’s been tired, limping off the field after a score,” Sirianni said. “But has that smile on his face, had that connection with his teammates of, ‘I just gave everything up for you guys.’ I love that about him. He’s giving it up for his teammates. He truly loves his teammates. His teammates love him. And he’s been a great addition to this team.”

Becton also moved from tackle to guard, proving further his role as a good teammate.

“We all saw that Mekhi had a lot of talent, and we knew that we were pretty set there at the tackle spots,” Sirianni said. “We had a battle at guard and we talked about it as coaches. Every good idea comes from collaboration and communication with each other.”

The Chargers would be better off getting a less-pricey free agent. Also, they could use their second-round pick or later to reel in a young guy for the interior.

What about the upcoming season?

Harbaugh said his team needs to fine tune things for the 2025 season according to forbes.com.

“Just look in the mirror and it starts with yourself and where can I coach better?” Harbaugh said. “What can I do? The first thing we’ve been doing is really trying to get as many players back for the 2025 season that we had in 2024. Love our team. I don't know if it's possible — it's probably not possible — to get every single guy back in the age of free agency, but we're trying.”

Harbaugh also has his own health situations to handle.

“Getting patched up and so far so good,” says Harbaugh. “Just attacking it, doing anything I can, anything and everything I can to be healthy. I just care about all those around too, family, friends, great loves at home and the great loves at work. Just sharing what I've gone through and what I know and what I've been learning. Again, not a doctor, just relaying and passing on some information.”