The San Francisco 49ers advanced to the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs with a gritty 23-19 Wild Card victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, but one of the game’s defining moments didn’t come from quarterback Brock Purdy’s arm. Instead, it came from a daring trick play that showcased Kyle Shanahan’s creativity and left Purdy with one lingering thought afterward.

Early in the fourth quarter, with the 49ers trailing in a tight, low-scoring battle, Shanahan reached deep into his playbook. On first-and-10 in scoring range, Purdy handed the ball to Skyy Moore, who pitched it backward to wide receiver Jauan Jennings on a reverse.

Jennings rolled to his right and uncorked a 29-yard touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey, giving San Francisco a 17-16 lead and instantly swinging momentum. After the game, Purdy explained his perspective on the play and the brief moment of concern that crossed his mind as it unfolded.

“I was on the edge sort of blocking, sort of not in the play and then I look back and see J.J. get hit and I was like, ‘Dang dude, should I have done something about that? And then I look up and the ball’s in the air, and Christian tracked it,” said Purdy in the post-game press conference. “It was wobbling in the wind, and the fact that Christian caught it over his shoulder, dude, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.'”

Article Continues Below

Purdy’s regret wasn’t about the call itself, but rather whether he could have done more to protect Jennings, who absorbed a heavy hit immediately after releasing the pass. Still, the quarterback couldn’t help but marvel at McCaffrey’s ability to locate and secure the wobbling throw in traffic.

“I looked back to JJ and was like, ‘You all right?’ and then celebrated,” Purdy added. “It was a really cool play. I mean, JJ — he’s a baller when it comes to that. He did the same thing in the Super Bowl, took a hit and threw it to Christian on a trick play for a touchdown. So those two are pretty cool to watch.”

The play was especially notable given the circumstances. San Francisco was without George Kittle, who exited earlier with a right Achilles injury, forcing the offense to adapt on the fly.

As the 49ers now prepare for a challenging Divisional Round matchup, Purdy’s comments highlight more than just one trick play. They reflect the trust, versatility, and resilience that continue to define San Francisco’s playoff identity.