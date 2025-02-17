The Arizona Cardinals feel like a team that could take a huge leap forward in the 2025 NFL season. Arizona was a surprisingly frisky team in 2024. They finished the regular season with an 8-9 record and were alive in the NFC West playoff hunt late into December. Unfortunately, the Cardinals blew their playoff chances in a Week 16 overtime loss to the Panthers.

So why does this inspire confidence for next season? The Cardinals are rising while every other team in their division seems to be falling apart.

The Rams are shopping Cooper Kupp and might even move on from Matthew Stafford. San Francisco crumbled during the 2024 season and their core of great players continues to age. Seattle is a solid team, but they are a few years away from being a truly dangerous team.

As a result, the Cardinals could become division champions next season if they make some smart additions this offseason.

Thankfully for Arizona, they have plenty of ammunition to make that a reality.

The Cardinals enter the offseason with roughly $71 million in cap space. Give credit to GM Monti Ossenfort for doing a great job with Arizona's salary cap over the past few seasons. The Cardinals barely have any dead money on the books and can become big spenders over the next two offseasons.

Arizona also has six picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, including the 16th overall selection.

Which positions will the Cardinals prioritize with those picks?

Below we will explore which players the Cardinals could select in the 2025 NFL Draft according to the PFF mock draft simulator.

Cardinals reunite Marvin Harrison Jr. with college teammate in PFF mock draft simulation

The Cardinals elect to add a pair of playmakers in this mock draft simulation.

Let's highlight the picks before diving into each of them in more detail.

WR Emeka Egbuka – Ohio State – 16th overall

S Xavier Watts – Notre Dame – 47th overall

T Anthony Belton – North Carolina State – 78th overall

Arizona makes a big pick in the first round, spending another first-rounder on an Ohio State wide receiver. The Cardinals bring in Emeka Egbuka to reunite him with former teammate Marvin Harrison Jr.

Egbuka has incredible straight-line speed and is a refined route runner. His speed brings a different element for opposing defenses to account for, which could pair nicely with Harrison Jr. and tight end Trey McBride.

Receiver is not viewed as a huge need for Arizona, but I believe this is actually a really smart pick. Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson are the only Cardinals starters currently under contract. Greg Dortch and Zach Pascal are set to test free agency, and neither is important enough to bring back. Adding Egbuka would give the Cardinals a nice core to build around with himself, Harrison Jr., McBride, and Wilson as pass catchers. If you count RB Trey Benson among that group, it looks even better.

Monti Ossenfort must really like players from Ohio State. This pick would give them three first-round picks (Egbuka, Harrison Jr., Paris Johnson Jr.) on their offense during the Gannon era alone. Perhaps he's on to something here, just like the Eagles and their love for Georgia defenders.

The Cardinals bring in a dynamic safety in the second round with Notre Dame's Xavier Watts.

Watts is a rangy and explosive safety who excels when playing close to the line of scrimmage. His natural instincts and strong tackling make him an excellent run defender. It also allows him to deliver big hits over the middle of the field on unsuspecting pass catchers.

Bleacher Report's Croy Giddings compared him to Landon Collins, and I think that comp is spot on.

Jalen Thompson, Arizona's current starter at strong safety, is only under contract through the 2025 season. Adding a player like Watts gives Arizona a succession plan at the position. It's even possible that Watts steals the starting job in training camp this summer.

Finally, the Cardinals address their offensive tackle depth in the third round with Anthony Belton.

Belton is a physically impressive tackle prospect who still needs to refine his game in some areas. Belton displays some inconsistent pad level and can be a liability in coverage against fast edge rushers. However, he makes up for that with exceptional run blocking ability.

I don't see the Cardinals starting Belton at right tackle in 2025. The Cardinals have plenty of cap space to sign a capable starter during free agency to replace Kelvin Beachum. Belton fits in as a developmental prospect who could see the field as a swing tackle in certain situations as a rookie.