The Arizona Cardinals could make some noise during the 2025 NFL season. Arizona finished the 2024 season 8-9 and missed the playoffs, but they were in the hunt for most of the season. The Cardinals have made a number of aggressive moves that could make them a lot more competitive in the fall. That includes adding one franchise legend in the twilight years of his career.

Cardinals defensive lineman Calais Campbell posted a powerful message on Instagram on Tuesday.

“What a story it would be! Started my career with a bang,” Campbell posted, accompanied by a photo of himself holding up a Cardinals NFC champions towel. “Now it’s time to finish it with a bang back home where it first began!”

Campbell was drafted in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Cardinals. Arizona advanced to the Super Bowl during his rookie season, losing a tight game against Pittsburgh.

Campbell played in Arizona until 2016. Now he returns with a chance to finish his career where it all started.

The Cardinals signed Calais Campbell to a one-year contract on Tuesday evening. Campbell will suit up for his 18th NFL season this fall.

Cardinals rebuilding their defense during crucial 2025 NFL offseason

Calais Campbell is just one piece of Arizona's defensive renovation project this offseason.

The Cardinals have been hard at work rebuilding their defense ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Arizona has plenty of work still to do on both sides of the ball, but the defense needs help the most.

The Cardinals spent big money in free agency, bringing in Josh Sweat on a massive four-year contract worth $76.4 million. Sweat had an incredible 2024 season, logging 41 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and eight sacks. He was also a huge contributor during Philadelphia's huge win in Super Bowl 59, even having his name in the conversation for Super Bowl MVP.

Arizona also re-signed linebacker Baron Browning on a two-year contract worth $15 million. They acquired Browning from the Broncos during the 2024 season.

The Cardinals also brought in Dalvin Tomlinson to solidify the interior of their defensive line.

Campbell, Tomlinson, and Sweat join a front seven that could still use some reinforcements. Bilal Nichols, Justin Jones, Zaven Collins, BJ Ojulari, and Darius Robinson are all useful players on the defensive line. However, it would not be surprising to see Arizona invest a top-100 pick on their defensive line.

It will be fascinating to see if the Cardinals can improve their record during the 2025 NFL season.