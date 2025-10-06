The Arizona Cardinals just lost a game due to a bone-headed play. The Cardinals were expected to win over the Tennessee Titans. Arizona took the loss in the game, and one of the major reasons was a play from Emari Demarcado, as he celerbated too early and fumbled the ball at the goal line.

AGAIN. #Cardinals RB Emari Demercado just had a 76-yard TD — but he let go of the ball before crossing the goal line, and it’s a touchback. HOW DOES THIS KEEP HAPPENING?! pic.twitter.com/EstLI9R4jW — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Demarcado had a chance to put the game away with the Titans. In the fourth quarter of the game, the Cardinals were up 21-6, and it was a handoff to the running back. Demarcardo took the ball over 70 yards and looked to be scoring a touchdown the ice the game. He celebrated too early and let go of the ball, resulting in a fumble and the Titans taking the ball. After the touchback, the Titans drove the field and scored a touchdown. Tennessee would go on to win the game 22-21.

The goal line drop

This is not the first time a player has dropped the ball at the goal line, but it may have been one of the more damaging. The Cardinals ended up losing the game, but this has already happened this season. Last week, as the Colts faced the Rams, the Colts were down 13-10 in the third quarter. Daniel Jones hit Adonai Mitchell, and he took the ball 75 yards, but Mitchell ended up celebrating too early and fumbled the ball. The resulting drive for the Rams was a punt, but it was still a loss of a touchdown as the Colts fell 27-20.

This has become an all too common occurrence for players. The first major example is Leon Lett in Super Bowl XXVII, but the Cowboys still won the game. It has happened in the college ranks as well, with Utah's Kaelin Clay fumbling early in 2014 against Oregon and the Ducks returning it for a touchdown

The early drop has become something that happens and needs to stop. For the Cardinals, the loss dropped them to last in the division. With a schedule that is just 17 games long, a single loss can be the difference between the playoffs and not. The Cardinals just gave up a game because of a bad play from Demercado.