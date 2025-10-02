Week 5 brings two teams in very different places, yet both searching for identity. The winless Tennessee Titans look like a franchise still struggling to find its footing. Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals have flashed enough talent to remain competitive despite inconsistencies on both sides of the ball. When they meet at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, one team will take a step toward stability while the other risks spiraling further into disappointment. For Tennessee, it’s about salvaging any hope in 2025. For Arizona, it’s about proving they can close out games and keep pace in the NFC playoff race.

Previewing Titans vs. Cardinals

The Titans (0-4) visit the Cardinals (2-2) for a Week 5 interconference clash. The contrast between the two teams is stark. Arizona comes into the game off a mini-bye following their Thursday night loss to Seattle. It was a game in which Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr struggled for long stretches before finally connecting on a late touchdown. Even with flashes of brilliance, though, the Cardinals’ offense remains inconsistent. That's particularly true without injured running back James Conner. Their defense and special teams haven’t been able to consistently pick up the slack either. With two straight losses on last-second field goals, Arizona knows it can’t afford more self-inflicted mistakes.

Tennessee, on the other hand, continues to sink deeper into dysfunction. The offense has scored just 51 total points across four games. That is dead last in the AFC. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward was visibly frustrated after being shut out by Houston. The Titans not only failed to score but also failed to run a single play inside the Texans’ 23-yard line. Special teams let them down with two missed Joey Slye field goals. Meanwhile, the defense cracked late. They surrendered explosive plays that sealed the game. It was the latest example of a team failing in all three phases. This has left head coach Brian Callahan searching for answers that may not exist with the current roster.

Here we will look at and discuss some bold predictions for the game between the Titans and the Cardinals in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season.

Cam Ward has another sub-80 outing

The Titans’ biggest problem remains their inability to generate consistent quarterback play. Ward completed just 10 of 26 passes for 108 yards and an interception in Week 4. He produced a passer rating of 48.7. Through four games, Ward has just two touchdowns against four turnovers. He continues to look overwhelmed by NFL defenses. The flashes are there, but they are too few and far between to build an effective offense around.

Against Arizona, Ward faces a defense ranked in the top 10 in sack rate and fifth in scoring defense (18.5 points allowed per game). Without reliable protection up front, the rookie will likely be under duress all afternoon. Expect another outing with a sub-80 passer rating.

Trey McBride gets second touchdown of the season

Now, if there’s one bright spot for Arizona, it’s the steady production of tight end Trey McBride. In the loss to Seattle, he secured seven of 11 targets for 52 yards. He once again served as Kyler Murray’s safety valve when the offense sputtered. McBride hasn’t dipped below five receptions or seven targets in a game this season. He showed his role as a consistent chain-mover.

With Tennessee’s secondary vulnerable to tight ends and likely to tilt coverages toward Harrison Jr, McBride is positioned for a breakout performance. His combination of size and route-running makes him a dangerous red-zone weapon. Also, Murray’s trust in him continues to grow. A second touchdown of the season looks well within reach.

Kyler Murray has bounce-back outing

Murray’s Week 4 stat line had 200 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. It told the story of a quarterback capable of brilliance but still battling inconsistency. He completed nearly 66 percent of his passes and led a clutch late scoring drive. However, mistakes at critical moments kept the Cardinals from winning. His six sacks also highlighted Arizona’s ongoing offensive line issues.

The Titans’ defense, however, might be exactly what Murray needs to get back on track. Tennessee has struggled against the pass. They have allowed explosive plays in bunches while failing to generate consistent pressure. With Murray’s dual-threat ability and a favorable matchup at home, he’s poised for a bounce-back performance. Expect him to post an efficient outing with multiple touchdowns and over 250 combined yards. Murray should remind everyone why the Cardinals continues to build its offense around him.

Cardinals book third win

For Arizona, this matchup looks like a get-right game. The Titans are simply too broken offensively to capitalize on Arizona’s flaws. Their defense has been worn down week after week by being on the field too long. Tennessee’s inability to sustain drives leaves them vulnerable against a Cardinals defense that knows how to generate pressure.

The Cardinals, despite their own inconsistencies, still have enough talent to control this game. McBride’s reliability, Harrison’s big-play potential, and Murray’s playmaking should be more than enough to overwhelm a Titans team struggling to find any rhythm. Look for Arizona to control time of possession and book a comfortable win at home. When the dust settles, the Cardinals should be sitting at 3-2, while the Titans remain winless and facing difficult questions about their direction.

Final thoughts

This game may not draw the national spotlight. Still, it carries weight for both franchises. For Tennessee, another blowout loss could mark the beginning of a long year defined by development and frustration. For Arizona, a win is crucial to keeping playoff hopes alive in a crowded NFC.