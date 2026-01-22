The Atlanta Falcons are starting a new era during the 2026 NFL offseason. Atlanta already brought in head coach Kevin Stefanski and installed former QB Matt Ryan as the team's President of Football. Now the Falcons need to fill one more crucial front office position before they can get to work on building the roster.

The Falcons have officially begun their search for their next general manager. Atlanta kicked off the search on Thursday by interviewing Texans assistant general manager James Liipfert.

Liipfert has been with the Texans since 2018. He joined the organization as the director of college scouting before being promoted to assistant general manager.

Houston has added several key players during Liipfert's tenure as assistant GM. They include important pillars of the franchise, such as QB C.J. Stroud, EDGE Will Anderson Jr., and CB Derek Stingley Jr. among other players. This suggests that Liipfert has an eye for talent.

Liipfert also spent nine seasons in New England's scouting department from 2009-17. The Patriots won nine AFC East titles, four AFC Championships, and two Super Bowls during his time in New England.

His time around winning organizations should make him an appealing candidate for Atlanta.

Article Continues Below

Matt Ryan explained what kind of general manager candidates the Falcons are looking for in their search during his introductory press conference.

“We're looking for people that work well together,” Ryan said. “And that doesn't mean best friends. You've got to have a professional and really strong working relationship. And sometimes that comes with seeing things a little bit differently. But the best of the best find ways to get to common ground.”

Atlanta will expect nothing less than excellence from whoever they hire as their next general manager.

“As we go through both of these searches, both the head coach and the GM, as we're going along that lane at the same time, that's what we're looking for,” Ryan added. “We're looking to find two people that we feel like are excellent in their role and what they're asked to do but also can provide a really strong working relationship together.”

It will be interesting to see how many other candidates the Falcons interview in the coming weeks.