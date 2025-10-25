The Atlanta Falcons might be the hardest team in the NFL to figure out. You just don't know what team you are going to get on any given Sunday. A 30-0 blowout loss to the Carolina Panthers was responded to with two consecutive wins against the Washington Commanders and Buffalo Bills. Last Sunday, the Falcons fell to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football, 20-10.

Atlanta is 3-3 on the season, looking to get back above .500 with a win against the Miami Dolphins, who are just 1-6.

On Saturday, the Falcons placed starting linebacker Divine Deablo on the IR with a fractured forearm.

This is a brutal blow to the Falcons' defense as Deablo is a rising star in this league. In his first season with the Falcons, the linebacker has played in all six games, earning 24 tackles with a half-sack and one fumble recovery. He already has a career-high four pass deflections, which is a great thing to see from a linebacker.

Deablo played four seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Virginia Tech product really excelled in 2023 when he finished the season with 106 tackles in only 15 games. He did not capitalize in 2024, ending with only 63 tackles in 14 games. Before the injury, Deablo was on pace for a better season. Injuries are the worst thing about sports, and it's not close.

The Falcons will look to DeAngelo Malone and JD Bertrand to fill in at inside linebacker.

Atlanta may look to Kirk Cousins against the Dolphins. He is trending toward starting this week as Michael Penix Jr. continues to deal with a bone bruise. Cousins has been the backup ever since he threw four interceptions against the Los Angeles Chargers last season.

Cousins will aim to rebound from a rough 2024 season and hopes to take down the Dolphins in what could be his first start of the season.