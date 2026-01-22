After a week of speculation, the Atlanta Falcons officially have their new offensive coordinator. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has made a deal with Tommy Rees official, bringing his former Cleveland Browns assistant with him to his new team.

Stefanski has been expected to hire Rees since he was hired by the Falcons. The two sides officially put pen to paper on Thursday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported.

Stefanski and Rees have worked together for the last two seasons with the Browns. Rees joined Stefanski's staff as his passing game specialist and tight ends coach in 2024 before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2025.

The Browns' offense struggled for most of 2025, finishing 31st in scoring and 30th in total yards. However, it improved dramatically at the end of the year once Shedeur Sanders took over at quarterback. Despite injuries still limiting the team's offensive line, Sanders led the team to a 3-4 finish over its final seven games.

Stefanski started the year calling the plays, but he handed those duties to Stefanski in the second half of the season. Rees began calling the plays after the team's Week 9 bye. The Browns averaged just 15.75 points per game with Stefanski calling the plays, a number that increased to 17 per game after the bye.

The Falcons can only hope that the combination of Stefanski and Rees will catapult an offense that disappointed in 2025. Atlanta ended the year 24th in scoring and 14th in total yards, a steep decrease from its 2024 production.

Former head coach Raheem Morris' inability to maximize an offensive roster that includes Michael Penix Jr., Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts was a significant factor in his firing. Stefanski, a former offensive coordinator himself, will be expected to change that.