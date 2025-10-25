What in the world is going on with the Baltimore Ravens? This same team was tied with the Buffalo Bills ahead of the season for the top odds on FanDuel to win the Super Bowl this February. Now, the Ravens are 1-5 and will not have Lamar Jackson available for this weekend's game against the Buffalo Bills.

This Jackson injury report has certainly been interesting. On Friday, many thought that Jackson would make his return on Sunday after he practiced fully on the injury report. It turns out that Jackson was not actually a full participant after all.

On Saturday, the Ravens released a statement about their change on the injury report regarding Jackson being downgraded from Full to Limited.

“Lamar Jackson was present for and participated fully in our entire Friday practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears. Upon further evaluation today and after conferring with the league office, because Lamar didn't take starter reps in practice, we updated our report to reflect his practice participation.”

This is a rare instance where you see something like this happen. Jackson is the franchise player, and the team goes where he goes. It seems John Harbaugh did not want to risk potentially rushing him back. Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels is in a similar situation, but was ruled out earlier this week.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero shared the league's rules on this matter.

“A player who participates in individual drills, but for medical reasons does not take his normal repetitions during the team portion of practice and is assigned to the scout team should be listed as ‘Limited Participation.' Participation on the scout team, no matter how extensive, by a player whose normal repetitions would be with the starters but for his medical condition, would not alter the player's proper designation as ‘Limited Participation.'”

It seems the Ravens did the right thing. Tyler Huntley will likely start on Sunday against the Bears.