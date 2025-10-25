As there have been rumors around Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson and his ability to play in Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, his status has been revealed. While the Ravens quarterback was listed as questionable for the Week 8 contest, he will now be out for the outing, though he now has an expected return date.

Baltimore itself has said on X, formerly Twitter, that Jackson was “downgraded” to being a limited participant in practice and will be inactive for the contest against the Bears. Reporting from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network says that Jackson “plans to return” against the Miami Dolphins next Thursday night.

“There has been an update to Lamar Jackson’s Friday practice and game status. Jackson was downgraded from a full practice participant to limited, and he has been ruled out for tomorrow’s game vs. Chicago,” the team wrote.

“Lamar Jackson plans to return on Thursday against the Dolphins,” Rapoport wrote on X. “For Sunday, Snoop Huntley gets another start.”

With Jackson dealing with a hamstring injury, it is likely that the team didn't want to risk re-injury, especially with the team on a short week with their next game being the aforementioned Thursday Night Football game against the Dolphins.

Ravens' Lamar Jackson being out Sunday was expected with latest news

Article Continues Below

With the Ravens' quarterback depth chart going through changes of its own, it could have been predicted that Jackson was not playing the Bears on Sunday due to reporting from Rapoport early on Saturday morning. He would report that Jackson “ran the scout team” on Friday, which is a sign that he is a “week away from returning despite having a full practice.”

“Sources: #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ran the scout team on Friday, an indication that the two-time MVP is a week away from returning despite having a full practice,” Rapoport wrote. “Tyler “Snoop” Huntley, signed off the practice squad, would be in line to start vs. the #Bears if Jackson can’t go.”

Before the Jackson news, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh would say that Tyler Huntley would be the backup quarterback, as Cooper Rush is the third-string. Obviously, now, Huntley will start against the Bears.

At any rate, Jackson will miss his third straight game on Sunday with Huntley looking to get the team back in the win column.