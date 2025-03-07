While the Baltimore Ravens try to find out which players from other teams might help them in 2025, they also need to pin down one of their own best players. Also, they need to score an A in the draft. Here is the Ravens’ five-round post-combine 2025 NFL mock, according to the Pro Football Focus simulator.

Still trying to get over the disappointing loss to the Bills in the 2024 playoffs, the Ravens still have a roster that deserves Super Bowl conversation. But they need to hit at least a triple in the draft.

Their biggest need comes at the wide receiver position to find a running mate for Zay Flowers.

Ravens wrap up WR Jayden Higgins in Round 1

Here we go again with the PFF simulator. This doesn’t seem like the direction the Ravens would go at all in this spot. Higgins profiles as a late second-round selection, at best.

The Iowa State star has size at 6-foot-4 and 214 pounds. But this pick fails in a lot of ways. However, Pro Football Network has good things to say.

“Jayden Higgins is a wide receiver known for his impressive size and reliable hands,” PFN wrote. “Higgins excels in contested catch situations, utilizing his frame to shield defenders and secure the ball effectively. However, his limited agility can make it challenging for him to create separation on sharply breaking routes. Higgins' combination of size, ball skills, and productivity makes him a valuable asset in possession and vertical passing schemes.”

Not so great. Making matters worse, Luther Burden III, a legitimate first-round pick, remained on the board. PFN said his YAC ability is arguably the best of any wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft class. Big whiff for the Ravens to go with Higgins.

WR Xavier Restrepo lands in Round 2

It’s not so bad to get a University of Miami receiver at this point. However, this makes the first two picks in the draft from the same position. That seems a little over-heavy.

And again, the Ravens used panic-buying to pick a third-round guy in the second round. What’s going on with the PFF simulator?

The smallish Restrepo (5-9, 209) won’t be limited to the slot, according to PFN.

“While he thrives in the slot and over the middle, his versatility and sharp route running make him a rising NFL prospect,” PFN wrote. “Restrepo’s ability to create separation, find holes in coverage, and adapt his routes to break defenses sets him apart. Though he’s neither the fastest nor the biggest, he plays with unmatched heart and ball skills, making him a complete package in 11 personnel. His flexibility and natural instincts are driving his climb up draft boards, showcasing a future as a dynamic, multi-faceted threat.”

In the real world, Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said the draft has good wide receiver options, according to baltimoreravens.com.

“I think it's a pretty good class draft-wise and free agency-wise as well,” DeCosta said. “We feel like there is a good opportunity for us to find some good talent either through free agency or the Draft, in every round and every price point.”

Also, keep in the mind the Ravens could have gone with Ohio State edge J.T. Tuimolau at this spot. Furthermore, they could have grabbed Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison.

Ravens address offensive line in Round 3

Finally, the Ravens hit a home run. Of course, Arizona’s Jonah Savaiinaea will not last this late in the draft. He will probably go early in the second round.

PFN called him a plug-and-play starter at a guard position.

“Jonah Savaiinaea projects best as an offensive guard at the NFL level, where his average range as a blocker due to a lack of top-notch length and agility can be better masked,” PFN wrote. “Because of his abilities in pass protection, his ceiling is arguably higher inside, as well. A sturdy, well-built offensive lineman with a powerful anchor, Savaiinaea does a good job of keeping his pads low and his weight underneath him. Savaiinaea’s inside-outside versatility should help him, as he could realistically step in as a starter right away at whichever position his NFL team needs him at the most.”

Round 4 brings a true tackle to the franchise

This is another pick that makes good sense. It’s not a home run because Lundt will likely go late in the fourth round. But it’s a good selection to land a 6-7, 304-pound scrimmage mover.

“Chase Lundt is an athletic and technically proficient offensive tackle known for his exceptional movement skills and versatility,” PFN wrote. “He excels in pass protection, utilizing quick footwork and fluid lateral movement to effectively mirror edge rushers. In the run game, Lundt demonstrates a strong understanding of blocking angles, making him particularly effective in zone-blocking schemes. His ability to reach the second level and engage linebackers showcases his agility and field awareness.”

This pick could give the Ravens a lot of potential on the offensive line, especially if they retain Ronnie Stanley. DeCosta thinks they will.

“You never want to say 100%,” DeCosta said. “But I feel good that we'll have a good, healthy debate, a good process. I’m optimistic that we'll be able to get a deal done.”

The Ravens used their second Round 4 pick to get an edge rusher. This is more of a project pick, but maybe it would work out.

Ahmed Hassanein is 6-2 and 267 with limited experience in football. The Boise State product has a quick first step and powerful hand usage.

Another offensive tackle lands in Round 5

Cincinnati’s John Williams has some promise, but this is a stretch pick. He could be a bonus for Lamar Jackson in pass protection. But his run-blocking ceiling seems to be limited.

Overall, the Ravens get a poor grade because they whiffed with their first two picks. The Round 3 home run didn’t make up for it. Grade: D-plus.