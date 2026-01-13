After 18 years at the helm, the Baltimore Ravens decided to move on from head coach John Harbaugh. They broke the news to Harbaugh via a phone call.

However, owner Steve Bisciotti claims there was nothing malicious with how the Ravens informed their former head coach. It came together through circumstance, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

“I never dreamed of firing somebody by phone,” Bisciotti said. “The reality is is that when I made my decision, I was home and he was in his car heading to his house. I thought it would be a jerk move if I said, ‘Meet me at the office in an hour.' He probably would've said, ‘I'd rather not, why don't you just tell me over the phone.'”

“When I did tell him, I said, ‘I'm really sorry about doing this over the phone. I wish we were together,'” the owner continued. “He said, ‘You don't owe me an apology for that.'”

Bisciotti came to the decision to fire Harbaugh after their season-ending loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He relied on his instincts when making the call and stood firmly behind his choice, vis Hensley.

Whoever replaces Harbaugh will have mighty big shoes to fill. The Ravens held a 180-113 record under him, winning the Super Bowl in 2012. With seven different franchises – not including the Ravens or rival Steelers – in need of a head coach, Harbaugh should have his pick of the litter in terms of where he goes next.

While it may not have been more ceremonious ending, Harbaugh made plenty of history in Baltimore. Bisciotti won't soon forget what the head coach brought to the Ravens.