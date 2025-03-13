The Baltimore Ravens watched Marcus Williams become a steady presence since 2022. They will now turn to a new safety in their newest NFL free agency decision.

The franchise announced that Williams has been released, with the decision becoming official Wednesday evening.

While Williams logged plenty of game action, he lost his starting role late in 2024. He also wasn't in the lineup since Week 12. Senior staff writer and Ravens insider for The Athletic Jeff Zrebiec provided additional context into the move.

“Ravens officially announce that they've released veteran safety Marcus Williams, a move that became a formality when the two sides agreed to an altered contract in January to facilitate his exit. He's designated a post-June 1 release,” Zrebiec posted.

Williams himself started to believe the Ravens would cut him in February. Baltimore and general manager Eric DeCosta helped facilitate the move to free up cap space by releasing Williams.

Marcus Williams tenure with Ravens

The safety first arrived to Charm City via the New Orleans Saints. Williams originally signed a five-year, $70 million deal in 2022.

However, his contract featured a potential opt out that went into effect in 2025. Williams' deal carried an $8.1 million cap hit.

The veteran safety established himself as a weekly starter for most of his time in Baltimore. He started in 30 out of 32 total regular season contests with the AFC North franchise. He showed promise immediately — snatching four interceptions in his Ravens debut. That became his his best INT mark since 2019 with the Saints. Williams also broke up eight passes and tallied 61 total tackles.

But Williams grabbed just one interception through the next two seasons. Despite matching his '22 PBU total, his tackles took a dip to 55.

Williams then played in 11 games with only nine starts. He dealt with a pectoral injury through most of the '24 season. But he still endured a down season while playing next to star Kyle Hamilton and fast riser Ar'Darius Washington. Williams officially took a seat in Week 8 in favor of Washington.