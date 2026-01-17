The New York Giants have a new head coach. The team officially signed John Harbaugh to a five-year contract that’s rumored to be worth $100 million. New York fully intended to lock up the veteran coach during his interview earlier this week. But the deal was delayed as the two sides negotiated Harbaugh’s power in the organization and the chain of command.

While the Giants moved on from Brian Daboll this season, the team retained Joe Schoen, choosing to bring the general manager back for a fifth season. New York has consistently employed a traditional power structure where the head coach reports to the GM and the GM reports to the owner. And that was the hang up in Harbaugh’s negotiations with the team.

But the two sides worked out an agreement. Or, more accurately, the Giants gave Harbaugh whatever he wanted. While Schoen will remain in the picture, Harbaugh will report directly to John Mara.

Giants fans welcome John Harbaugh to New York

With the power structure ironed out the contract was officially signed and Harbaugh became the 24th head coach of the New York Giants. While the team hasn’t had much success of late, with two playoff appearances in the last 14 years, the Giants boast a talented roster.

Harbaugh reportedly prioritized three things in his search for a new head coaching job. He wanted to go to a team that had a quarterback, draft capital and cap space. The Giants checked all three boxes. Jaxson Dart showed promise in his rookie season. New York has the fourth pick in the upcoming draft. And the team has financial flexibility to add free agents and accelerate a rebuild.

