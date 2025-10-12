The Baltimore Ravens have not been able to get much going on offense for the past few weeks, and the same thing has happened this week against the Los Angeles Rams. With Lamar Jackson still sidelined with a hamstring injury, Cooper Rush has stepped in as the starting quarterback, and the offense has been out of sorts.

With just 3 points so far in their game against the Rams, Rush was benched for Tyler Huntley, someone who is familiar with the Ravens and their offense.

Hopefully, he's able to give the Ravens some much-needed momentum on that side of the ball. As far as Jackson's health goes, it seems like there is optimism surrounding his return soon, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

“Here's the good news for the Ravens,” Pelissero said on Sunday on NFL Network. “My understanding is that this is not a long-term injury for Lamar Jackson. He has been in the building rehabbing. The team is at least hopeful that Lamar will be back after next week's bye.”

Jackson is the engine that keeps the Ravens going, and his ability to use his arm and legs to make plays is what makes them dynamic on offense. Since he's been sidelined, Rush has only been able to make plays in the passing game, and that hasn't been enough for them to win games.

Coming into their matchup against the Rams, the Ravens are 1-4, and their playoff chances get slimmer after every loss. If they could get one win before Jackson returns, that would be good, but as of now, it's hard to see them gaining any momentum.

Jackson will have to come back sooner than later to give the Ravens a chance to stay competitive, and from the sound of it, he will be back after the bye week.