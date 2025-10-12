The Baltimore Ravens’ offensive woes continued in their 17-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, marking their fourth defeat in five games and adding more pressure to a struggling unit.

With Lamar Jackson still sidelined due to a hamstring injury, backup quarterback Cooper Rush was again given the starting nod, but after another disappointing outing, he was benched in favor of Tyler Huntley midway through the second half.

Rush managed just 83 passing yards and an interception before being pulled, while Huntley failed to provide much of a spark, completing only six of 13 passes for 47 yards.

The Ravens’ inability to sustain drives or convert key short-yardage situations doomed them once again. Running back Derrick Henry, who was bottled up for most of the game, didn’t mince words afterward.

“We’ve got to be better. That’s just unacceptable,” Henry said, according to Luke Jones on X, formerly Twitter, when discussing the team’s offensive execution and short-yardage failures.

The Ravens finished with just 183 total yards of offense, averaging a meager 2.9 yards per carry. Henry, who was expected to shoulder the load with Jackson out, was limited to 54 rushing yards on 17 carries.

Article Continues Below

The offensive line struggled to open holes, and Baltimore failed to convert on all four of its third-and-short opportunities.

Head coach John Harbaugh echoed Henry’s frustration, emphasizing the need for accountability. “We’re not playing complementary football right now,” Harbaugh said. “We’ve got to be more physical up front and finish drives. That’s on all of us.”

Baltimore’s defense did what it could to keep the game close, forcing two turnovers and holding Matthew Stafford under 200 passing yards, but repeated offensive stagnation left the unit gassed by the fourth quarter. The Rams sealed the win with a late field goal to push the deficit beyond reach.

The loss drops the Ravens to 1-5 heading into their bye week. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the team remains hopeful that Lamar Jackson will return immediately afterward. “This isn’t considered a long-term injury,” Pelissero reported. “There’s optimism Lamar will be back after the bye.”

That return can’t come soon enough for Baltimore. Without Jackson, the Ravens have averaged just 9.3 points per game and remain winless since Week 2.