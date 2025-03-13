The Baltimore Ravens are doing whatever they can in hopes of making a Super Bowl run in 2025 and beyond. During NFL free agency, the Ravens agreed to a deal with veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

The veteran spent the 2024 season with the Tennessee Titans before joining the Kansas City Chiefs midseason and emerging as an option as they made a Super Bowl run. Now, Hopkins teams up with Ravens stars Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry with an old photo recirculating of the Ravens' new trio.

After the move was made, Ravens GM Eric DeCosta released a statement on the signing, via Adam Schefter of ESPN:

“We are happy to bring DeAndre Hopkins to the Ravens,” DeCosta wrote. “D-Hop is a player whom we have competed against and admired for a long time. He fits our style of play and is another weapon for our offense. We are excited to watch him play and congratulate DeAndre and his family.”

Hopkins' deal with the Ravens is worth $6 million for one year, so it will be worth seeing how he performs in the high-powered offense.

Hopkins to the Ravens has been a long time coming, and ESPN's Bill Barnwell mentioned that Baltimore was trying to trade for him in 2020.

‘Ravens were attempting to trade for DeAndre Hopkins when the Cardinals landed him in 2020. Now, five years later, they've got him.'

Hopkins turns 33 in June, but he can still produce at a high level. In 2024, between the Titans and the Chiefs, he had over 600 yards with five scores, with most of that coming with the Chiefs.

Hopkins is just one season removed from a 75-catch, 1,057-yard campaign with the Tennessee Titans, which came in 2023. If DeAndre Hopkins can play at a high level in 2025, it would be a big boost for the Ravens' offense.