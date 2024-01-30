The Baltimore Ravens had their season come to an end with a disappointing 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, and safety Geno Stone got real about his successful 2023 season ahead of becoming a free agent.

“I feel like I showed what I can do in this league,” Geno Stone said, according to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “I feel like this was my breakout year. I came in four years ago with a bunch of guys and now we're all free agents after this year. We didn't want it to end this way. We wanted to win. We just know how close we were and we had the group to do it. To fall short, it doesn't feel good for anybody.”

Stone came into the NFC with the Ravens in 2020, but 2023 raised his stock as he had the best season of his career ahead of free agency. He is clearly disappointed with not being able to win the Super Bowl with a team that he feels was capable of doing so. However, he might be in for a nice payday in free agency.

The Ravens have Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams under contract at the safety position, and have other key free agents like Patrick Queen, Justin Madubuike and Kevin Zeitler this offseason as well. It seems like Stone might be moving on from the Ravens based on that. Only time will tell if Baltimore will bring Stone back at some point this offseason.