As the sexual assault allegations against Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker continue to pile up, general manager Eric DeCosta was forced to address the situation at the 2025 NFL Combine. With the investigation still ongoing, DeCosta deferred from making an official statement.

DeCosta acknowledged that the developing situation is “serious” but refrained from taking an official stance as details continue to emerge. He did not reject any questions about Tucker but gave the same statement on multiple occasions, saying he wants to “wait” for the investigation to conclude before determining Tucker's future with the team.

“The allegations are serious and concerning,” DeCosta said. “I think we're fortunate that the league is doing an investigation. We'll wait as patiently as we can and make our decisions based on that.”

Since the end of the 2024 season, Tucker has been accused of sexual assault by 16 different Baltimore-based massage therapists. The allegations, which Tucker has publicly denied, are shockingly similar to those that DeShaun Watson received in 2021. Watson sat out all of 2021 as his investigation was conducted and received an 11-game suspension the following year.

Before the groundbreaking details emerged, Tucker was already under scrutiny for his disastrous 2024 season. Widely recognized as one of the best kickers in NFL history, Tucker hit a career-low 73.3 percent of his field goal attempts in his 13th season. He entered the year as the most accurate kicker of all time but saw that record slip through his fingers as his struggles refused to fade.

Ravens' Eric DeCosta met with Justin Tucker amid sexual assault allegations

DeCosta confirmed that he has met with Tucker since the allegations but did not reveal any part of their conversation. He said that having a conversation with his longtime kicker is the “smart” move but again did not give his personal opinion on the matter.

“I did meet with Justin. I'm going to keep those comments to myself. A personal conversation with Justin, I think, is probably the smart thing to do.”

Without directly stating it, DeCosta confirmed the team is considering releasing should the allegations prove to be true. Tucker's accuracy struggles already potentially put him on the roster bubble, considering his hefty $24 million contract.

Tucker has been with the team since signing with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2012. While his first 10 seasons have been nothing but consistent, Tucker's accuracy has slowly declined over the past three. Since 2023, he is just a combined 7-for-16 on field goal attempts of 50 yards or more. He has also missed four extra points over the past three years.