Patrick Mahomes continues to shatter records and make NFL history. Mahomes became the youngest player in NFL history to throw 250 touchdown passes when he found Isaiah Pacheco for an eight-yard score to put the Chiefs up 20-7 over the Baltimore Ravens in their Week 4 clash for his second touchdown of the game. The Chiefs ended up winning 37-20, with four Mahomes scores.

Patrick Mahomes is the youngest QB to throw 250 TD passes in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/VDYJyHfA6W — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

The 30-year-old Mahomes accomplished the feat despite sitting out an entire season to learn behind Alex Smith as a rookie.

Mahomes immediately burst onto the scene with 50 touchdown passes in 2018 and has since thrown for at least 25 of them in every season since. He currently has five touchdown passes on the season through the first four weeks of the 2025 season.

Article Continues Below

This stands as just yet another reason why Mahomes is one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the league.

Mahomes has led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship game every season since he took over the starting job in 2018. In the years his first year, he led the team to the Super Bowl every year with the exception of 2021, when they lost in the AFC Championship game to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. He already has three Super Bowl rings in his trophy case in 2019, 2022, and 2023. Mahomes won the AP MVP award twice in his career and was named Super Bowl MVP in all three of his championship victories.

He already ranks 45th in NFL history in passing yards (33,021) and now sits as the 28th quarterback in NFL history to throw for 250 passing touchdowns. He ranks fifth all-time in playoff passing yards (5,814) and second in playoff passing touchdowns (46) behind only Tom Brady.

Mahomes has solidified himself in the conversation for the greatest quarterback in NFL history next to Brady. And he made his legend grow by reaching this milestone while outdueling fellow star quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the process of making history.