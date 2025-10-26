The Baltimore Ravens beat the Chicago Bears 30-16 on Sunday, moving to 2-5 on the season. Tyler Huntley made his first start of the season and was sensational, leading Baltimore to its first victory since Week 2. Ravens fans thought they would get Lamar Jackson back from a hamstring injury until late in the week. Head coach John Harbaugh cleared up the confusion that led many to believe that Jackson was playing.

“Harbaugh said he’s not involved in the injury designations. Admitted team made an honest mistake. He said he’s hopeful that Lamar will play Thursday,” Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reported.

Jackson was questionable but was on the practice field during the week. However, on Friday, he ran the scout team in walkthroughs, which is usually a sign that a quarterback is not playing on Sunday. The team listed him as a full participant, which led many to believe he was playing. But all along, the Ravens knew he was not in line to start. The NFL is investigating the injury designations.

The Ravens now have a short week before facing the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. Harbaugh remains hopeful that the two-time MVP can play, per Zrebiec.

The Ravens did make a quarterback change, benching Cooper Rush in favor of Huntley. In his first start of the season, the long-time Baltimore backup picked up 186 passing yards and 53 rushing yards. His passing ability opened up the running game for Derrick Henry, who went for 71 yards and two touchdowns.

But the Ravens still want Jackson back under center. While their record is poor, they can still make noise in the AFC North race, especially if the Pittsburgh Steelers lose on Sunday night. The Ravens and Dolphins will play the pivotal game on Thursday night in Miami. Will Jackson be under center for the primetime matchup?