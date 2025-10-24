The Baltimore Ravens got some good news as Lamar Jackson could potentially return this Sunday as they prepare to host the Chicago Bears. Ultimately, that means Tyler Huntley and Cooper Rush will fall on the Ravens quarterback depth chart. NFL insider Ari Meirov reported some additional news about the situation.

“Ravens HC John Harbaugh said QB Tyler ‘Snoop' Huntley is now the backup QB, meaning Cooper Rush is the QB3,” Meirov reported.

Rush has started the last two games for the Ravens since Jackson sustained a hamstring injury in a 37-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the results have not been the best. Rush went 14 for 20 with 179 yards and no touchdowns and three interceptions against the Houston Texans in a 44-10 blowout loss at home. Then, he went 11 for 19 with just 72 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception against the Los Angeles Rams.

Jackson logged a full practice, but Harbaugh did not commit to starting him just yet, leaving open the possibility he might not play. Assuming Jackson returns, the Ravens' quarterback depth chart changes a little. But this time, the team is promoting Huntley to quarterback 2 after Rush's performance.

The Ravens have struggled mightily this season, even with Jackson in the lineup. They were 1-2 when they went into Arrowhead Stadium to play the Chiefs. Currently, they are 1-5 and sitting last in the AFC North while trailing the Pittsburgh Steelers by three games for the division lead.

The good news is that the Ravens have played their division only once this season, a 41-17 rout of the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. However, they are also 1-3 against the AFC. Their next battle against an AFC opponent will be in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins. Likewise, their next division battle will be in Week 10 against the Browns on the road.

The Ravens' plethora of injuries has led them to the worst possible start. If Jackson can return, it can give the team hope that they can potentially make a run and possibly sneak into the playoffs. The Ravens will play the Bears at M&T Bank Stadium this Sunday.