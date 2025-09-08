The Baltimore Ravens had a lot of fun against the Buffalo Bills for much of Sunday Night Football. Kyle Hamilton and his teammates on defense held Buffalo at bay for a good amount of Sunday's game. However, the Bills eventually found a way back, and won Week 1 by the score of 41-40.

The Ravens allowed nearly 400 yards passing and nearly 500 yards of total offense on Sunday. Josh Allen had 394 passing and four total touchdowns against this Baltimore defense. And this was in spite of the fact that the Ravens were winning 40-25 with less than four minutes remaining on Sunday Night Football.

After the game, Hamilton surmised his in-game reaction. He mentioned looking at the scoreboard and noticing Buffalo's passing yard totals. “I’m about to throw up on the field,” he said, via ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

Ravens' Kyle Hamilton hoping to prove a point

Hamilton had a rather strong performance in Week 1 against the Bills. He recorded nine tackles and broke up two passes. Following a huge contract extension with the Ravens, it was good to see the former first-round pick have a good performance to start the 2025 season.

His team played well for the most part, as well. They were the better team through three quarters. And they werre arguably the better team through 60 minutes of play. They couldn't keep the Bills down for the entire night, however. As a result, they begin the season 0-1.

Hamilton knows his team has more to give. The performance they put on for most of this game against Buffalo proves as much. Now, they need to show that what happened on Sunday is not the standard moving forward. “It’s not who we are but we have to prove that to everybody else,” the Ravens star told Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic on Sunday night.

The Ravens have a chance to get into the win column next week. They take on the Cleveland Browns at home on September 14th.