Injuries are crushing the Baltimore Ravens, including their offensive star, Lamar Jackson. Also, one player is out for the season. Furthermore, Roquan Smith will miss multiple weeks with a Grade 2 hamstring injury.

It’s yet another setback, according to a post on X by Ian Rapoport.

“#Ravens All-Pro LB Roquan Smith was diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, sources say, and he’ll miss a few weeks. Another Baltimore injury to its maligned defense.”

Making things tougher, the Ravens fell to 1-3 with a humbling setback against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ravens LB Roquan Smith hits the sidelines

It’s especially tough for Smith, who recently turned in a beauty of a performance against the Browns. Head coach John Harbaugh said it was one of Smith’s best games in the league, according to baltimoreravens.com.

“I've seen so many good ones,” Harbaugh said. “It was in that category. But he's such a consistent player. That's probably why it's such a hard question to answer, because he plays so well pretty much every week.”

As for Smith, he downplayed the notion that he reached an NFL peak.

“I don't really look into all that,” he said. “My job is to just go out each and every week, play to the best of my ability, and that's just what I do. [I] let everybody else decide if it's the best game or not. That's not my decision. I'm just focused on being the best teammate, best leader, and best linebacker for the guys.”

Harbaugh said the defensive injuries haven’t kept the team from looking forward, according to ESPN.

“The three losses are against probably three of the top teams in the league, for sure,” said Harbaugh, whose Ravens also fell to the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions. “That's just the hand we've been dealt, but it doesn't really matter. We've got to win the next game. Then, once you win the next game, then you have a chance to start stacking some wins. That's what we've got to do big-picture-wise.”