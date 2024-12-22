In a hotly contested Week 16 battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Baltimore Ravens defense bailed their MVP-caliber quarterback Lamar Jackson out after a costly turnover. As the game reached the final quarter of play, Jackson threw his first interception in over a month with the Ravens only up by one touchdown. However, just two plays later, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey avenged Jackson with an interception, returning it for a touchdown.

While this play happened with plenty of time remaining in the fourth quarter, it appeared to be the straw that broke the camel's back.

Aside from Humphrey's pick-6, the only other points scored in the fourth quarter was a game-sealing 23-yard field goal from Justin Tucker.

So, while Jackon's interception wasn't ideal, it didn't cost the Ravens much, as they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 34-17.

After the game, head coach John Harbaugh noted how crucial Humphrey's interception was, per Jeff Zrebiec on X.

“It was massive,” Harbaugh said, referencing Humphrey's game-changing pick-6.

And with this win, Baltimore officially punched their ticket to the 2024 NFL Playoffs.

Marlon Humphrey avenges Lamar Jackson, Ravens clinch playoff spot

Considering the playoff implications in this Week 16 matchup, it was expected to be a hard-fought battle.

Now, after securing the victory, the Ravens are tied with the Steelers in the AFC North, as both teams hold a 10-5 record.

Another wrinkle making postseason seeding complicated is their identical divisional record of 3-2. With both teams winning one game each in their two-game series, their head-to-head record is tied at 1-1.

So, winning their last two games of the season is the best course of action for the Ravens to clinch the AFC North.

The Ravens face the Houston Texans and the Cleveland Browns to conclude their regular season, as the Steelers finish the year against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals.

At face value, the Ravens appear to have an easier path to clinching the AFC North than the Steelers. However, just because they should win doesn't mean they will.

As the 2024 season wraps up, plenty of eyes will be tuning in, watching how the AFC North finishes.