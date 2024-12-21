The NFL MVP race is heating up as we inch closer to the postseason. Looking ahead, Week 16 has left no shortage of dramatic twists. Sure, the league continues to dazzle with last-minute touchdowns, improbable comebacks, and unforgettable performances. However, one name remains firmly atop the NFL MVP leaderboard: Josh Allen. The Buffalo Bills quarterback has masterfully balanced electric playmaking with gritty leadership, holding off fierce competition in a season defined by parity and unpredictability. That said, Allen isn’t the only player making waves. The NFL MVP conversation remains as crowded as ever, with a handful of superstars staking their claim to the league’s most coveted individual award.

The 2024 NFL Season So Far

With just three weeks left in the 2024 NFL season, there’s been ample time to evaluate the league’s leading contenders for NFL MVP honors. As Week 16 approaches, we’ve gathered insights from more than a dozen NFL experts to spotlight this year’s top candidates for the coveted award. Quarterbacks have dominated the NFL MVP conversation for the past 11 seasons. As such, it’s no shock to see them leading the race once again. However, the biggest twist this season is who sits at the top. Bills quarterback Josh Allen has consistently held the No. 1 spot, but others have made compelling cases. Week 16 performances could shake up the odds and the narrative.

Joining these two star quarterbacks in the NFL MVP discussion is a standout running back, showcasing the diversity of talent in contention. Can the lone non-quarterback contender overcome the odds to secure the NFL MVP award? Which players have seen their stock dip after last week, and whose performances have boosted their chances?

Here we'll look at the 2024 NFL Rookie of the Year Power Rankings, including the recent rise of Patrick Mahomes.

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen showcased his versatility once again, tallying two rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns in Buffalo’s thrilling 48-42 showdown against the Lions last week. Over the last two games, the Bills have piled up an impressive 90 points. Allen has been responsible for 10 total touchdowns during that span. He made history by becoming the first player ever to record three rushing touchdowns and three passing touchdowns in a single game.

Allen leads the league in QBR at 79.3 and has accounted for 25 touchdown passes alongside 12 rushing scores. With three games remaining, he has a prime opportunity to further cement his MVP case. Key victories over the Lions, the NFC’s top team, and the league-best Chiefs bolster his resume as he chases his first MVP award.

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson continues to silence doubters about his passing ability. He has excelled even without an elite receiving corps. Tight end Mark Andrews leads the team with eight touchdown receptions, yet Jackson’s 34 passing touchdowns trail only Joe Burrow’s league-leading 36. In Week 15’s win over the Giants, Jackson tied his season high with five passing touchdowns. Right now, the Ravens sit at 11-4 and are eyeing an AFC North title, with upcoming divisional clashes against the Steelers and Browns. If Jackson can lead Baltimore past the 10-4 Steelers to clinch the division, it will strengthen his already compelling case for a second MVP award.

3. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff ranks second in passing yards, fourth in touchdown passes, and is among the top five in completions and first-down throws. Under offensive coordinator Ben Johnson’s play-action-heavy scheme, Goff has excelled. He has accumulated 1,396 yards on under-center play-action passes. That's 255 yards more than any other quarterback, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

Although Goff fell short in a head-to-head battle with Josh Allen last week, his individual performance was still stellar. He had 494 passing yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions. That was nothing short of remarkable. With a strong showing against the Packers in the season finale, Goff could climb even higher in the MVP race.

4. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Non-quarterbacks rarely win MVP, but Saquon Barkley’s exceptional season puts him firmly in the conversation. His 1,688 rushing yards through 14 games have him on pace to join an elite group of running backs with 2,000-plus yards in a season. In addition, after a 2-2 start, the Eagles reshaped their offense around Barkley. This has resulted in a 10-game win streak and a league-best 186.2 rushing yards per game. His 255-yard showcase in a Week 12 prime-time victory over the Rams was a defining moment that thrust him into MVP contention.

5. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Like it or now, Patrick Mahomes remains a perennial MVP contender. He accounted for three touchdowns in Kansas City’s 21-7 win over the Cleveland Browns last week. Despite boasting the NFL’s best record at 13-1, the Chiefs have only four wins by more than one score. This casts some doubt on Mahomes’ MVP credentials this season. Statistically, Mahomes ranks ninth in touchdown passes (22) and 10th in passing yards (3,348). However, his QBR dropped to 11th at 64.6. Compounding matters, he now faces the challenge of playing through a high ankle sprain over the final three weeks of the regular season. Yes, his numbers aren’t as dominant as in previous years. That said, Mahomes’ ability to lead the Chiefs to consistent success ensures he remains in the MVP discussion.

Final Thoughts

As the 2024 NFL season hurtles toward its conclusion, the MVP race stands as a testament to the extraordinary talent and resilience on display across the league. Josh Allen leads the charge, but Lamar Jackson’s brilliance, Jared Goff’s emergence, Saquon Barkley’s dominance, and Patrick Mahomes’ consistency ensure the competition remains fierce. The final three weeks of the regular season will provide the perfect stage for these stars to solidify their cases and deliver unforgettable performances.