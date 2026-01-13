There were shock waves sent across the NFL on Tuesday, when Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced he was stepping down. It came less than a day after the Steelers got whipped by the Houston Texans, and thrown out of the NFL Playoffs.

Another franchise that is looking for a head coach is the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens owner gave an explosive take after he was asked at a press conference if Tomlin was a candidate to coach Baltimore.

“Holy s**t, wouldn't that be interesting,” Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said, per ESPN.

He then gave a caveat.

“Only if John (Harbaugh) takes the Pittsburgh job,” Bisciotti added.

The Steelers and Ravens are both moving on from long-time head coaches who won Super Bowls with their respective franchises. Baltimore parted ways with John Harbaugh after the Ravens lost to the Steelers in Week 18 of the NFL season.

Ravens would likely give Mike Tomlin a call

Article Continues Below

The Ravens would love to have someone of Tomlin's caliber as head coach. Tomlin had never had a losing season in Pittsburgh, after taking the job in 2007. He replaced the legendary Bill Cowher, who also won a Super Bowl in the Steel City.

Harbaugh spent nearly as long with the Ravens. He has been in the mix in several NFL coaching searches this offseason, including the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans. It wouldn't be surprising to see Harbaugh on an NFL sideline again next season as head coach.

Tomlin presents a bit of a murkier picture. The former Steelers head coach had seemed to wear out his welcome in Pittsburgh with fans. He had not won a playoff game since the 2016 season. Despite adding Aaron Rodgers before the 2025 campaign, Tomlin was not able to get over that hump this year. Pittsburgh got blitzed by the Texans at home on Monday night.

“Obviously, I am extremely grateful to Mike for all the hard work, dedication and success we have shared over the last 19 years. It is hard for me to put into words the level of respect and appreciation I have for Coach Tomlin,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement, per NBC Sports.

Before he took the job as Steelers head coach, Tomlin had been a defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings. Time will tell if Tomlin decides to get another head coaching job or spend time away from football.