The Baltimore Ravens had a heart-breaking start to their 2025-26 NFL season. Lamar Jackson and Co. dealt with drama after collapsing against the Buffalo Bills in the season opener. However, Baltimore is ready to put the loss in the past as it takes on the Cleveland Browns at home on Sunday Heading into the weekend, the Ravens got updates on Rashod Bateman and Isaiah Likely.

Likely did not play in Baltimore's Week 1 game, robbing Jackson of a talented tight end. His foot injury has lingered and the team is being cautious with the tight end. Bateman, however, played a small role in the Ravens' offensive explosion against the Bills, chipping in two catches for ten yards. However, his personal issues caught the attention of Baltimore fans throughout the week.

Missing the receiver would not have affected the numbers that the Ravens ended up putting up to start the season. However, he is a key piece of Baltimore's offense opposite receivers like Zay Flowers and DeAndre Hopkins. If he misses any length of time, the Ravens become vulnerable against an AFC North rival. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the receiver is ready to play.

Article Continues Below

“Ravens TE Isaiah Likely (foot) is officially out again Sunday vs. Cleveland. WR Rashod Bateman (personal) is good to go,” Pelissero said.

Outside of Likely's absence, the Ravens enter Week 2 at full strength offensively. Even though the Browns are not as talented as their divisional opponents, they are still capable of playing them close. Cleveland barely lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, dropping the game in a 17-16 nail-biter. Having Bateman on the outside is a relief for Jackson and the Ravens' other weapons.

Heading into the game, Baltimore has some extra motivation. Browns safety Grant Delpit took a shot at Derrick Henry, saying that he was not tough to tackle. Cleveland wideout Jerry Jeudy is not worried about facing the Ravens' secondary. With Bateman available to play, Baltimore has the inspiration to send a message to the rest of the league in Week 2.