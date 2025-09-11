The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Baltimore Ravens in an important AFC North divisional matchup. Leading up to the contest, a safety in Cleveland's secondary dropped a bold take about Derrick Henry that is likely to turn heads.

Grant Delpit, a 26-year-old safety for the Browns, shrugged off the idea of how difficult it is to tackle Henry while talking with media members on Thursday, according to team beat writer Mary Kay Cabot. Delpit only uttered two words in his response, as he seemingly thinks tackling the two-time rushing champ isn't too hard.

“How hard is Ravens' Derrick Henry to bring down? Browns' Grant Delpit: ‘Not hard.'”

#Browns safety Grant Delpit was asked how hard it is to tackle Derrick Henry: “Not hard.” pic.twitter.com/ADZjV0mNsD https://t.co/qSHAZE5SjU — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 11, 2025

With the contest just days away, Delpit has seemingly given Henry some bulletin board material for the game. The response given by the Browns' safety isn't all that accurate, either, as Derrick Henry has been one of the best running backs in the league since being drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the 2016 NFL Draft.

The 31-year-old running back ended last season with 1,921 rushing yards (second most in the league) while also scoring 16 rushing touchdowns (led the NFL). His Week 1 performance in the 2025-26 campaign against the Buffalo Bills was wildly impressive, as he recorded 169 yards and two scores in that contest despite the Ravens losing 41-40 to Buffalo.

Grant Delpit appears to be ultra confident in himself and his teammates as the Browns aim to get back in the win column after suffering a 17-16 Week 1 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Although his two-word take about Derrick Henry is highly questionable, he seemingly has the right mindset for Sunday's matchup. Although Henry is looking like a future Hall of Famer, Cleveland has to do whatever it can to slow him down.

Delpit is in the fifth year of his career, all of which have been with the Browns. He's been a tackle machine as well, as he tends to fly all over the field and track the ball carrier. Grant Delpit ended the 2024-25 campaign with 111 combined tackles (68 solo), a sack, and a fumble recovery. His 111 combined tackles in a single season are a career high.