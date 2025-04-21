It seems like 2025 could be a turning point season for the Baltimore Ravens and their head coach. They already have one tough situation to handle. But they must win the NFL Draft, at least from their point of view. And here is the perfect draft trade for the Ravens.

Baltimore’s roster isn’t perfect, but the Ravens are firmly in the Super Bowl conversation. They may be one key player away from getting over the top. And that’s why they need to be aggressive in the first round.

They shouldn’t stand pat and hope a difference-maker appears at pick No. 27. They should target the Arizona Cardinals at pick No. 16. This would allow them to leap past two division rivals.

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta should trade up

There’s a chance the edge rusher the Ravens covet could fall into their laps. But why not take the bull by the horns and pretty much guarantee getting a guy who can spoil opposing quarterbacks? Especially when the Ravens can stick it to Pittsburgh (No. 21) and Cincinnati (No. 17).

At least one of three guys should still be available at No. 16: Mike Greene (Marshall), Mykel Williams (Georgia), and Donovan Ezeiruaku (Boston College). And that’s the order the Ravens should seek them.

Green is a clear-cut star of the future. Yes, there are some question marks, but he will affect opposing quarterbacks in a big way, according to nytimes.com.

A high-activity pass rusher, Green explodes off the ball to win in multiple ways,” Dane Brugler wrote. “(He shows) bend, speed, and the acceleration force to work through contact. Despite his lack of elite body length, his rush-move arsenal expanded as the 2023 season progressed. And he learned how to be effective against frequent chips by running backs and tight ends.”

Green saw his shortcomings in the 2023 season and decided to focus on them last year. And it made his stock rise.

“He went into the 2024 season focused on developing against the run,” Brugler wrote. “That paid off in a major way as he showed an improved stack and shed and better overall gap awareness. Overall, Green is a twitchy athlete with the burst and body control to win one-on-one as a pass rusher and set a violent edge in the run game. As long as his character checks out, he is one of the top pass-rush prospects in the draft class, with the disruptive ability to be an NFL starter.”

This the guy that could put the Ravens over the top. But if someone gets him before No. 16, the Ravens could pivot to Williams. He also needs work against ground games, but there’s a lot to like with him as well.

“Williams has a rare mix of bend and length for a pass rusher and can be a battering ram when he wants to be,” Brugler wrote. “But NFL teams want to see him develop finesse and more easily accessible counters in his rush attack. Though there are plenty of examples on tape of Williams maximizing his length and power advantages to push the pocket or set the edge, he needs to do it more consistently for quicker wins and block sheds.”

The overall book on Williams shows more refinement is needed. The Ravens will have to coach him up, but the tools are there.

“The individual traits (length, strength, explosiveness), promising toughness and football character, however, are reasons to bet on his upside,” Brugler wrote. “Similar in ways to Jason Pierre-Paul, he projects as an NFL starter on the edge.”

And worst case scenario, the Ravens get Ezeiruaku. He’s a lesser threat in the pass rush, but can still bring it.

“(Ezeiruaku) can be overwhelmed at times against the run but flashes the length to get into an opponent's pads, lock out and stalemate at the point of attack, especially on the move,” Brugler wrote. “Overall, Ezeiruaku is a tad light for a stack-and-shed edge setter. But rushing the passer is his calling card, and he has the arc acceleration, body flexibility, and long, active arms to break down the balance of blockers. He has NFL starter-level talent, and his tape says he is more than a DPR (designated pass rusher).”

What would Ravens need to trade?

The Ravens will have to give up pick No. 27 and pick No. 59 (second round) in order to get the Cardinals’ attention. The Cardinals should accept that offer because it would give them picks at 27, 47, 59, and 78 in a draft that is strongly weighted at those areas.

But the Ravens need something more in return. So they could also offer Nos. 176 while getting Nos. 115 and 152.

This would give the Ravens picks at 91, 115, 129, 136, and 152. If they made hay with those selections, this deal could be a bonus for their 2025 roster.

The main thing the Ravens need to do is attack the draft. Super Bowl seasons are often a one-shot deal. The Ravens have learned that just having MVP-level play from Lamar Jackson isn't enough to get them over the top. They have to combine a dominant defense with the threat of Jackson's offense. And they need another playmaker on that side of the ball to make things work. And they can't wait and hope. They need to jump high and hard.