Before the Baltimore Ravens figure out how to get over the hump and capture the AFC Championship, they are focused on retaining one of their long trusted veterans. The team will re-sign left tackle Ronnie Stanley after agreeing to a three-year $60 million contract, according to Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz. $44 million is guaranteed.

Two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson is the engine of this offense, and protecting his blindside is a top priority. Stanley, a 2019 First-Team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl selection, was set to become a free agent once the new league year begins on March 12. Instead, he will stay on the franchise that drafted him nearly a decade ago.

Stanley earned a 79.6 pass-blocking grade, per Pro Football Focus, ranking inside the top 25 among all offensive tackles. The biggest indicator of the 30-year-old's impact might be best illustrated by how often he was able to keep his QB on his feet. Jackson was sacked only 23 times in 17 regular season games in 2024-25. Superb athleticism and speed obviously play a part in achieving such a low number, but Stanley's contributions cannot be overlooked.

And they are not, as evidenced by this new, lucrative deal.