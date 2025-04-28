The Buffalo Bills are unquestionably one of the best teams in the NFL at this point in the offseason after barely being defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs once again in the AFC Championship Game in January. Once again, the Bills are stuck with the same dilemma: figure out how to get the roster over the top to beat the Chiefs and get to, and win, a Super Bowl.

Josh Allen is the reigning NFL MVP and the Bills have drastically improved their run game in recent years with James Cook and a revamped offensive line that played very well last season.

Buffalo's wide receiver room has been a talking point in recent years, especially after losing Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans in a trade. Buffalo seemingly lacks some talent in that room compared to some of the top groups in the league, but general manager Brandon Beane thinks that criticism is misguided.

He didn't hold back on fans and media who call out the wide receivers on the team on a local radio show, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

A fired-up #Bills GM Brandon Beane on criticism about their WR room: "You guys were bi***ing in 2018 about Josh Allen — you wanted Josh Rosen — and now you guys are bi***ing that we don't have a receiver. I don't get it."

“Sounds like 2018 all over with you guys,” Beane said. “You guys were b****ing in 2018 about Josh Allen, you guys wanted Josh Rosen, and now you guys are b****ing about how we don't have a receiver. I don't get it. We just scored 30 points in a row for eight straight games. A year ago, I get you guys asking why we didn't have receivers, but I don't understand it now. You just saw us lead the league in points when you add the postseason. No one scored more points than the Buffalo Bills, including the Super Bowl champions.”

The Bills made a big swing for a wide receiver last season when they traded for Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns, but it didn't really work out and now Cooper is a free agent. Instead, Buffalo is coming into next season with Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and free-agent addition Joshua Palmer as the projected starters.

A lot of this criticism about the receiver room comes from Buffalo not taking receiver early in the draft. The Bills did pick up Maryland wideout Kaden Prather in the seventh round, but their first five picks came on the defensive side of the ball. While the Bills improved on that side, their pass-catching group is something to watch closely in 2025.