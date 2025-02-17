The Buffalo Bills approach the 2025 offseason with a lingering sense of unfinished business. Despite another deep playoff run, they once again fell short of advancing to the Super Bowl. As the front office looks to make the most of its championship window while managing a challenging salary cap situation, difficult roster decisions are inevitable. As such, Buffalo may have to part ways with some notable names. Here are three potential cap casualties as the Bills retool for another title push.

A Season of Highs and a Familiar Low

The 2024 campaign was another strong one for Buffalo. However, it ended in familiar disappointment. At this point in the Josh Allen era, the expectation is clear—Super Bowl or bust. There are no moral victories, no consolation prizes for making a deep playoff run. If the season doesn’t end with the franchise’s first championship, it’s considered a failure. That harsh reality sets the tone as the Bills enter another pivotal offseason.

Following their 32-29 AFC Championship Game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, head coach Sean McDermott tried to maintain an optimistic outlook for the Bills.

“We’ve got to keep working to get over that hump,” McDermott said. “We’ve won a lot of tough games this year against really good opponents, [we have] good coaches and I’m proud of this football team for it.”

However, beating quality teams in the regular season is no longer enough. If the Bills are serious about dethroning the Chiefs and winning it all, McDermott and the front office must be decisive this offseason. Significant changes are necessary to craft a roster capable of getting past Kansas City when it matters most.

Buffalo faces some tough financial realities heading into 2025. The team is projected to be approximately $10 million over the salary cap while currently having just 47 players under contract. Sure, restructures and contract extensions could help create flexibility. However, the Bills may also need to clear cap space by making some difficult cuts.

Here we'll try to identify the three players who are the Buffalo Bills cut candidates entering the 2025 NFL offseason.

1. Von Miller, EDGE

When the Bills signed Von Miller in 2022, he was expected to be the missing piece in their championship aspirations. The future Hall of Famer was brought in to be the dominant pass rusher Buffalo had long lacked in key playoff moments. However, injuries and age have prevented him from living up to expectations. A torn ACL in late 2022 cost him most of the following season, and in 2024, he struggled to regain his explosiveness. Despite playing in 13 games, he managed just six sacks and had minimal impact in high-leverage situations.

Miller’s contract has become an albatross. He has over $60 million in cash owed across the next three seasons. His 2025 salary of $17.1 million contributes to a staggering $23.8 million cap hit. Given his declining production, Buffalo is likely to consider cutting him. A post-June 1 designation would provide $17.4 million in cap relief. That said, the savings wouldn’t be realized until that date passes.

Beyond Miller, the Bills have other potential post-June 1 cut candidates but can only use the designation twice.

2. Matt Milano, LB

A cornerstone of the Bills’ defense for years, Matt Milano was once among the league’s elite linebackers. His ability to cover tight ends, defend the run, and create splash plays made him a key part of Buffalo’s success. However, injuries have taken a major toll. Since his All-Pro season in 2022, Milano has played just nine games over the past two years due to various ailments.

At 30 years old, Milano’s durability is a major question mark. Despite his pedigree, his contract doesn’t align with his recent availability. He remains one of the NFL’s highest-paid off-ball linebackers. That's a tough pill to swallow for a team facing cap constraints. Cutting Milano before June 1 would result in a cap penalty, meaning the Bills’ only viable option would be a post-June 1 release. That move would save them $9.6 million in 2025, providing much-needed financial flexibility.

3. Tyler Bass, K

Kickers don’t often find themselves in the spotlight when discussing potential cap casualties. However, Tyler Bass could be the exception this offseason. Once a reliable weapon for Buffalo, Bass struggled in 2024. He missed several crucial field goals. His inconsistency from beyond 40 yards and five missed extra points raised concerns about his long-term reliability.

Bass’s contract places him just above the league median for starting kickers. Still, his production has dipped below league average. Yes, special teams stability is important. However, Buffalo could create $1.6 million in cap space by moving on from him. If the Bills believe they can find a more consistent and cost-effective option, Bass may find himself on the chopping block.

Tough Choices for a Contender

Navigating the offseason is never easy for a team with Super Bowl aspirations. The Bills are in a tight cap situation and must be strategic in allocating resources. Von Miller’s hefty contract no longer justifies his declining production, Matt Milano’s injuries have made his deal a liability, and Tyler Bass’s struggles raise concerns about whether he’s worth his salary.

Buffalo has the talent to contend, but to finally break through to a Super Bowl, the front office must make tough decisions. Cutting ties with these veterans would free up crucial cap space, allowing the Bills to bolster key areas and strengthen their roster for another title push.

Bills fans know all too well that this window won’t stay open forever. The time to make bold moves is now.