The Buffalo Bills head into the 2025 NFL Draft with three picks in the first two rounds (but no third-round pick). That should allow them to get three impact players. However, using the Pro Football Network 2025 NFL mock draft simulator with trades, Buffalo turns those three picks into two, which seems perfectly on-brand for general manager Brandon Beane.

The PFN 2025 NFL mock draft simulator may use an algorithm to determine how the draft will play out for each team, but in this simulation, it seems like the site is perfectly channeling what Beane will do in real life.

Since Beane took over for Doug Whaley just after the 2017 NFL Draft, he’s traded the Bills’ first-round pick nearly every season. Here’s a look at the moves he’s made.

2018: Traded from No. 12 to No. 7 to take Josh Allen; traded from No. 22 to No. 16 to draft Tremaine Edmunds

2020: Traded first-round pick to Minnesota Vikings for Stefon Diggs; pick became Justin Jefferson

2022: Traded from No. 25 to No. 23 to take Kaiir Elam

2023: Traded from No. 27 to No. 25 to take Dalton Kincaid

2024: Traded back twice from No. 28 to take Keon Coleman with the first pick of the second round

Obviously, these trades have worked out in varying ways. Trading up to snag the 2024 NFL MVP was an all-time great move, while moving up two spots to take Elam, who was destroyed in the AFC Championship Game by Patrick Mahomes, was a bad move.

The verdict on the rest of these trades varies, and the jury is still out on some.

The point is, though, that smart GMs don’t give away draft capital to target specific players in the draft because the process is such a crapshoot, and even the best talent evaluators are about 50/50 on success rate. The best GMs know that the more bites of the apple you get, the better chance you have of hitting a gem.

That’s simply not how Beane operates, and it may be why he’s only hit on one Pro Bowl alternate (Dawson Knox) since his first Bills draft.

So, Beane doing exactly what he seems to do every year in the Bills' three-round PFN 2025 NFL mock draft simulator with trades is so perfect.

TRADE: Round 1, Pick 24 – S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

In a vacuum, this is not a bad pick by any means. The Bills drafted Cole Bishop in the second round last year, and he had a solid rookie campaign, playing 358 (34%) defensive snaps for the team.

However, who can forget Xavier Worthy — the wide receiver Beane gave to the Chiefs with a trade in the 2024 NFL Draft — wrestling a red zone catch away from the safety in the second quarter of the AFC Championship Game?

Still, Bishop is in line to start next year, but Damar Hamlin is a free agent, and Taylor Rapp is fine but not a game-changer.

Nick Emmanwori is arguably the pure best safety in the 2025 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 227-pound defensive back has incredible athletic traits for a man his size which allows him to cover tight ends and slot receivers or come down in the box and help against the run. The former Gamecock was inconsistent in college, but he has all the aspects of an excellent pro safety.

That said, why give away a second-round pick to move up six slots? Esepcially when the team they hypothetically trade with here, the Vikings, draft Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts, who has just as good a chance to become a quality starter that Emmanwori does? Texas S/CB Jahdae Barron is also available in this Bills mock draft and they pass on him, too.

This is not a smart process, but it gets the Bills a good player and is exactly what Beane would likely do.

Round 2, Pick 56 — EDGE J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State

With the Bills now one second-round pick in this PFN 2025 NFL mock draft simulator with trades, Buffalo takes Ohio State edge rusher J.T. Tuimoloau.

Tuimoloau doesn’t get the pub that his teammate Jack Sawyer does, but the 6-foot-5, 269-pound power pass-rusher may be a better pro prospect. He overpowers blockers with his strength and motor and racked up 6.5 sacks in four College Football Playoff games for the Buckeyes.

At worst, Tuimoloau can be a nice rotation piece with Gregory Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa. Will he be the double-digit-sack terror that the Bills truly need and hoped Von Miller still was? Probably not.

But he’s a nice piece with some upside and the best part is the Bills stayed put in their draft spot to take him.