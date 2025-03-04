Josh Allen is adding another title to his resume—content creator. The Buffalo Bills quarterback and 2024 NFL MVP has inked a deal with Skydance Sports, a move that will see him step into the world of entertainment, SI reports. Under this partnership, Allen will help develop scripted, unscripted, and branded content, expanding his influence beyond the football field.

Josh Allen is a playmaker on and off the field

Allen’s star power in the NFL is undeniable. He led the Bills to the AFC Championship Game this past season, falling just short of a Super Bowl appearance.

But his ambitions go beyond touchdowns and MVP trophies. Now with Skydance Sports—a joint venture between Skydance and the NFL—Allen is taking on a creative role, collaborating on a slate of projects designed to entertain and inspire.

Skydance Sports head Jason Reed spoke highly of Allen’s potential in the entertainment industry. “Josh has quickly made a name for himself as one of the most exciting and skilled players in the NFL,” Reed said. “Not only is he a uniquely talented player, he is an amazing human being. His vision, determination, and creativity make him a force off the field as well as on.”

For Allen, the move is about more than just visibility—it's about storytelling. “I’m excited to partner with a world-class organization like Skydance Sports to further my creative ambitions through storytelling,” Allen shared. “Utilizing my platform to do good and be good is very important to me, and Skydance is an excellent partner who can help me achieve this goal.”

Is Josh Allen Hollywood’s newest leading man?

Allen isn’t just a football sensation—he’s also caught the attention of Hollywood insiders. With his engagement to singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld, rumors have swirled that entertainment executives see him as a potential crossover star. A source told Life & Style magazine, “Josh has the total package, from primetime-worthy football highlights to matinee-idol good looks.”

Skydance Sports has already produced projects like Air, Aaron Rodgers: Enigma, and Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story. With Allen now in the fold, the studio has another high-profile athlete to build around. While his specific projects remain under wraps, his involvement suggests a growing intersection between sports and entertainment.

At 28, Allen is already a household name in football. Now, Skydance is betting he can make just as big of an impact on the screen.