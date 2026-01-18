The Buffalo Bills’ season ended in the most painful way possible on a single, disputed play that still has the locker room replaying every frame in their minds. After Denver’s 33-30 overtime win in the AFC Divisional Round, veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks addressed the controversial interception that sealed Buffalo’s fate, offering raw emotion and unfiltered honesty.

The moment came on third-and-11 in overtime, with the game tied at 30-30. Josh Allen launched a deep shot intended for Cooks, who appeared to gain separation from Broncos cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian.

As both players went to the ground, the ball ultimately ended up in McMillian’s hands — a ruling that stood after on-field discussion and immediately flipped the game. In the locker room afterward, Cooks didn’t hide how he felt about the play.

“Of course, I'm always going to think I caught it,” said Cooks (h/t Matthew Bove of 7 News WKBW), while speaking to the reporters in the locker room after the game.

When asked directly whether he believed he was down by contact, Cooks doubled down, while also acknowledging the finality of the ruling.

“I feel that way, but at end of the day, don't matter ultimately. I think we all feel that way,” added Cooks, his voice cracking as the weight of the moment set in.

As the emotion built, Cooks reflected on the larger picture — the season, the effort, and the heartbreak of coming up short.

“You know, you work so hard. Personally, just so thankful to be a part of this. I look back and I'm like, man, what can I have done to be able to alleviate some of that pressure,” Cooks said, visibly overwhelmed as tears streamed down his face.

The sting, he admitted, isn’t something that fades quickly, especially when there’s no next snap to look forward to.

“You just love this game so much. And when you come up short like this, it's gonna sting for a long time. You there's no next week. no, I haven't seen it [replay], like I said earlier, I'm always think I caught.” he added.

Here is some of Brandin Cooks in the locker room after the game. "Of course I'm always going to think I caught it." pic.twitter.com/V9xx7ZfMko — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 18, 2026

From Denver’s perspective, McMillian’s interception immediately became playoff lore, setting up the Broncos’ game-winning field goal just minutes later. For Buffalo, however, the moment will linger all offseason — a reminder of how thin the margin is in January. The Bills now face difficult questions about how to turn postseason frustration into progress.