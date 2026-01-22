The Buffalo Bills' decision to fire coach Sean McDermott and promote GM Brandon Beane has caused a stir in more ways than one. Fans were always going to react to the news differently, as the perception around Beane has deteriorated over the last few years. However, owner Terry Pegula's defense of Beane was even more disastrous, throwing not only McDermott, but also wide receiver Keon Coleman under the bus.

Amidst the chaos around him, Coleman has his veteran teammate coming to his defense. Brandin Cooks, who signed with the Bills in the middle of the season, defended his teammate. During his appearance on Good Morning Football, Cooks said that the wide receiver is still young and learning how to be a professional.

“I think Keon can play this game at a high level,” Cooks said. “I really do. You know, he's gonna continue to grow. I think he's also misunderstood. I mean, he's a young kid, right? He's still trying to figure it out… There's talent there the guy can make plays. I think he's you know continue to grow and I think he has been, from when I got there,to see how he was day one to the end of this season. He's in there at 6 some in the morning working out. He's becoming a pro.”

Article Continues Below

Coleman was criticized earlier this season after he was benched two times during the regular season. The Bills have been disciplining the young wide receiver due to reportedly being late to team meetings. That, coupled with Coleman's struggles when he's on the field, has led to questions around the WR.

However, Pegula's press conference after Beane's promotion and McDermott's firing has fans sympathizing with the young wide receiver. In his press conference, Pegula said that it was McDermott and the coaching staff's decision to draft Coleman, not Beane. In throwing McDermott under the bus, Pegula also publicly declared that he didn't have any confidence in the wide receiver.

Coleman caught 38 passes for 404 yards this season and four touchdowns.