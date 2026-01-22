The Buffalo Bills had another nightmarish playoff exit in the Divisional Round. That crushing defeat led the Bills to fire head coach Sean McDermott on Monday, which sent shockwaves around the NFL. Now new reporting reveals how Bills QB Josh Allen really feels about this week's headline story.

Bills beat reporter Jay Skurski dropped some reporting on Wednesday about how Allen really feels following McDermott's firing.

“A source close to Josh Allen tells me he’s appreciative of his 8 years with Sean McDermott,” Skurski wrote on social media. “Allen, I’m told, has faith in the leadership of the team under Terry Pegula and Brandon Beane, and will take an active role in participating in the upcoming head coaching interviews.”

Bills owner Terry Pegula did not want to divulge his conversations with Allen about McDermott's dismissal during Wednesday's press conference.

“The starting quarterback will be part of the team to help select a new coach,” Pegula said on Wednesday, per Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk. “He’s going to be working with us. And anything else — his feelings — I want to keep that private. I don’t want this in Josh’s head. This was my decision. And I know I didn’t answer your question, but I did, I hope, in a roundabout way. His personal opinion, I keep personal.”

All of this comes on the backdrop of several Bills players expressing frustration about McDermott's firing.

Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips called the move “sickening” while praising McDermott as a coach.

“This s**t here is so stupid honestly sickening. The best coach I’ve ever been around,” Phillips wrote on Instagram on Monday.

Another anonymous Bills player was also not a fan of the move.

“Reaction from one #Bills player I reached out to regarding Sean McDermott firing: ‘Think it’s bullsh*t tbh,'” Scott wrote on social media.

Even national analysts like ESPN's Stephen A. Smith questioned why the Bills fired McDermott despite his track record of success.

All of this puts pressure on the Bills to nail their next head coaching hire. Whoever takes over in Buffalo will be under the microscope in 2026 and, perhaps unfairly, compared to McDermott.