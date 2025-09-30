Fresh off a 31-19 win over the visiting New Orleans Saints in Week 4, the Buffalo Bills remain undefeated. The 4-0 Bills are one of only two teams left undefeated, along with the Philadelphia Eagles. However, during the win, punter Cameron Johnston sustained a leg injury. Due to this, Buffalo has reportedly signed an immediate replacement. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter via X, formerly Twitter, former San Francisco 49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky will join the Bills.

“Source: With punter Cameron Johnston sidelined due to a leg injury, the Bills are signing former 49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky to their active roster,” posted Schefter on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Athletic's Joe Buscaglia, Johnston is slated to miss some time. Whether it's only the Bills' upcoming Week 5 tilt against the New England Patriots or a longer period of time, Buffalo moved rather quickly to bring Wishnowsky in. The former 49er spent six seasons with San Francisco, finishing out his time in the Bay Area on the IR. After being released this past May, the Australian was on the Washington Commanders' practice squad before Buffalo signed him. Can the Bills continue their undefeated start against division rival New England during Sunday Night Football?

Bills look to improve to 5-0 with a win over Patriots Sunday night

While Sunday's win over the Saints wasn't the smoothest at times, the Bills have once again shown that they can turn it on when needed. It was their fourth straight game with over 30 points, as an offense led by reigning MVP Josh Allen at quarterback has once again shown just how dangerous they can be. After allowing 40 points during the first three and a half quarters against the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo's defense has stiffened, allowing 10, 21 and 19 points respectively during the ensuing three weeks.

Losing Johnston will likely sting a bit, but Wishnowsky should be able to fill his shoes easily. The veteran knows what it's like playing for a title contender, reaching the Super Bowl twice during his time in San Francisco. In Buffalo, he'll join a team that has those same aspirations. Can the Bills reach 5-0 with a win over the Patriots in primetime? If so, Wishnowsky could make an appearance in his third Super Bowl come next February.